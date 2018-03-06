Chelsea Clinton Still Friends With Ivanka Trump but Says They Haven’t Spoken ‘in a Long Time’

Chelsea Clinton opened up about her one-time friend and fellow First Daughter, Ivanka Trump, during a recent appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The Clinton Foundation board member appeared on the late night show to promote her second children’s book, She Persisted Around the World. However, host Stephen Colbert, who focuses much of his show on the exploits of the Trump administration, had to ask about her ties to the embattled president. Specifically, he wanted to know about her relationship with Ivanka, with whom she had reportedly once been friendly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Are you guys still friends?” Colbert asked bluntly.

“I have not spoken to her in a long time,” Clinton said.

“But you were friends before the election?” Colbert clarified.

“Absolutely,” Clinton said. “It’s clear, though, that she has supported policies and decisions that I don’t agree with. I have been very vocal about my opposition to President Trump, and this White House‘s…”

“Could you call her up and say, ‘hey, maybe no war with North Korea,’ or anything like that?” Colbert asked to general laughter. “You are friends, so…”

“I mean, I certainly am just really sad that we’re at a point in time where that even has to be said,” Clinton said mournfully. “I mean, we’re at a point in time where we have a president who has such, kind of, callous disregard for, kind of thoughtful, coherent, expert advised foreign policy, is something, I would hope, regardless of where we sit on the political spectrum, we could agree on.”

Colbert also asked Clinton to weigh in on Ivanka’s performance as an official adviser to the president. Many people have criticized the president for appointing his daugther and his son-in-law to high positions and entrusting them with important tasks, such as bringing peace to the Middle East.

“There has been some criticism of Ivanka Trump recently,” Colbert began. “Of her role in the White House, or whether or not she should have a role in the white house. You were 20 when your father left office, but certainly you understand what it’s like to be the child of the president.”

“Were you asked to fix Middle East peace at any point?” Colbert asked to raucous applause.

“No,” Clinton replied. “That never came up. We talked about, my homework.”

“Do you have any sympathy for her?” Colbert asked. “Because, she’s an adult who has taken on an official role in the White House. Do you think she’s fair game for criticism? Or is she just another presidential child?”

“I think anyone who works for the president is certainly — should expect to be scrutinized for whatever decisions not only she or he is making, but whatever decisions the White House is making on any given day,” she added.