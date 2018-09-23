‘Charmed’ Reboot Trailer Nudges at Major Connection to Original Hit Series

A new trailer for The CW’s Charmed reboot teased a major connection with the original series, even though the network is hoping to establish the series on its own footing.

In the 30-second teaser released last week, the trio of new Charmed Ones — Macy (Madeline Mantock), Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffrey) — are presented with the Book of Shadows. The book includes an entry for Melinda Warren, a frequently mentioned character from the original series.

As TVLine points out, the character was a 17th Century witch in Salem, Massachusetts. The original Charmed Ones — Paige (Rose McGowan), Piper (Holly Marie Combs), Phoebe (Alyssa Milano) and Prue (Shannen Doherty) — were members of Melinda’s bloodline.

Although the new series is a reboot, the new cast told TVLine in July that the new series will include references to the original classic.

“Our writers and [executive producers] have seen every episode, I don’t know how many times,” Mantock said. “So they definitely have the arsenal to be able to put those little treats in there. And we’re fans of the original show, so we’d love to have [nods to it] in there.”

During the show’s San Diego Comic Con panel, Sarah Jeffrey said they plan to be respectful of the original series. “Charmed is obviously so iconic, and to be an extension of that is so amazing,” she said at the time.

The Charmed reboot has been controversial, especially among the original stars. Holly Marie Combs slammed the idea in a January 2018 tweet.

“Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like [executive producer] Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work,” she wrote. “Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye.”

Shannon Doherty has been more open to the idea though. “I think it’s great. I think it’s awesome,” she told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month.

“It’s a new set of witches who’ve discovered they have powers. I think it’s maybe a misconception to say it’s a rip-off. I saw somebody yesterday describe it as a tribute to [the original] and I thought that was quite nice,” Mantock told Us Weekly in July.

The original series was created by Constance M. Burge, and the reboot was developed by Jessica O’Toole, Amy Rardin and Jennie Snyder Urman.

The Charmed reboot kicks off on Sunday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

Photo credit: The CW