‘Charmed’ Reboot Reveals Eerie New Look at Leading Trio

The latest teaser poster for The CW’s Charmed reboot is giving fans a fresh look at the new lead trio of witches.

The official Twitter account for the series released the new poster, featuring the three new Charmed Ones — Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Mel (Melonie Diaz) — with their eyes a purple-colored shade showing their magic under the banner “Stronger Together.”

Buzz for the reboot of the popular 1990s series, revived by Jane The Virgin boss Jennie Snyder Urman, has been met with mixed feelings. Since the original creative team and cast is not involved, fans are concerned the series will not live up to their expectations, or it will just be a copy of the original series.

The cast and crew recently addressed those concerns during a San Diego Comic Con panel, revealing the series will be completely new.

“We’re new characters living in a world,” Mantock told Us Weekly. “It’s a new set of witches who’ve discovered they have powers. I think it’s maybe a misconception to say it’s a ripoff. I saw somebody yesterday describe it as a tribute to [the original] and I thought that was quite nice.”

While they tease it as a new concept, the synopsis for the show is similar to the original. The show will follow three sisters who discover they are powerful witches — known as The Charmed Ones — after the death of their mother. There are some notable differences, as in the new show the sisters get together for the first time, as one of them did not grow up with the other two.

The first teaser for the series also showed the sisters having different powers than the original characters.

Despite the differences, some fans and creative members of the original series have expressed their outrage at the reboot, including original series star Holly Marie Combs.

Combs starred alongside Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty and later Rose McGowan on the original series as Piper Halliwell and has been an outspoken critic of the new series. Her main complaint seems to be rebooting the show with a new set of sisters, which she says is show producers saying the original stars are “too old” to reprise their roles.

“Everyone’s allowed their own opinion and I think it’s testament to how much fans really love and cherished Charmed for what it is,” Mantock said. “And there are lots of people who are really excited for it. So, I’ve got my ears open to them and I’m hoping we can turn some people on to it as well because I do, I think it’s a really good show.”

Charmed is set to premiere on Sunday, Oct. 14 on The CW.