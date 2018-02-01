Charlie Walk’s Accuser Speaks Out: ‘I Needed to Share My Truth’

Tristan Coopersmith, the writer who accused The Four judge and Republic Records president Charlie Walk of sexual harassment, spoke out Thursday, after he was suspended from both positions.

Coopersmith told Entertainment Tonight there was not a “convenient time” to share her story.

“I wrote that letter as part of my own therapeutic process,” she continued. “Back when the original Harvey Weinstein accusations came out, truly something was unlocked in me and an experience I had put away for over a decade all came flooding back. Then I went to the Women’s March and I was truly impacted by that experience and I realized that I needed to share my truth.”

Coopersmith said her goal in sharing it was to keep the “conversation” of workplace sexual harassment continuing.

“This isn’t about Charlie or the music industry or anybody’s career getting ruined — it’s a much broader conversation about a massive shift we need to have in workplace,” Coopersmith continued.

Coopersmith said she did not intent to start a confrontation.

“Our morality has to be heightened because we are on a really low vibration right now,” Coopersmith explained to ET. “I hope other women are inspired to continue the conversation the way that I have. We have to have a massive shift: We are not humankind anymore. We are human unkind.”

On Monday, Coopersmith published an open letter on her site, Life Lab, about her experiences working for Walk as a 27-year-old. In it, she accused Walk of telling her about “fantasies” he had of having sex with her, even though he was married with children.

Coopersmith claimed Walk sent her lewd messages with “truly vulgar words and ideas.” She also wrote about being invited to dinners, where Walk would put his “hand on my thigh under the table, every time inching it closer and closer to my sacred place.”

Walk called the allegations “untrue,” but he was later fired from The Four. He was also suspended from his position at Republic Records on Wednesday after Deadline reported of another sexual misconduct allegation.

