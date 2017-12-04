PBS to Replace Charlie Rose With Christiane Amanpour

PBS chose to replace Charlie Rose with Christiane Amanpour, two weeks after cutting ties with the former CBS This Morning anchor after he was accused of sexual harassment.

PBS said Monday it will air Amanpour’s CNN International show Amanpour, a global affairs interview program, on an interim basis. It will debut on New York’s PBS Thirteen, starting tonight at 11 p.m. ET. The show will start on other PBS stations on Monday, Dec. 11 at 11 p.m.

Amanpour will still air on CNN International.

The network is also “finalizing plans” for another show, Amanpour on PBS that will air at 11:30 p.m. That will give the award-winning journalist a full hour each night.

“Christiane Amanpour is a fearless and uncompromising journalist,” Neal Shapiro, President and CEO of WNET, said in a statement. “We are pleased to welcome her to the PBS system and are gratified to offer this thorough and responsible news program to viewers nationwide.”

“Amanpour on PBS adds to the long tradition of public affairs programming that has been a hallmark of public media for decades,” PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger added.

The London-born Amanpour previously worked for CBS’ 60 Minutes and ABC’s This Week. She has been CNN’s Chief International Correspondent since 2011 and has won dozens of awards, including the Edward R. Murrow Award for Broadcast Journalism in 2002 and multiple Emmy Awards.

Amanpour, 59, is also a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Freedom of the Press and the Safety of Journalists.

Amanpour’s new shows will take over the slot vacated by Charlie Rose. PBS cancelled the show a day after The Washington Post published a report on Rose’s alleged sexual misconduct towards eight women.

CBS News also fired the veteran journalist. It has not found a permanent replacement for Rose yet.

Photo credit: PBS