Charlie Hunnam Details His Difficulties Letting Go Of Sons Of Anarchy

Actors can really get attached to a character that they invest in, especially one that you get to hang with for eight years. As you can imagine, Charlie Hunnam got incredibly attached to his Sons of Anarchy alter-ego, Jax Teller.

While appearing as a guest on Sunday night’s episode of Talking with Chris Hardwick, Hunnam chatted about saying goodbye to that show – and that character specifically.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actor talked about the last couple of weeks of the show, and how he thought he was ready to move on to something else. However, when SOA had finally wrapped, he had a hard time staying away.

In a clip from the talk show, which you can watch below, Hunnam revealed that he kept returning to the set where Sons was filmed. The first few nights after the show had wrapped production, he would hop on his motorcycle and go sit on the set.

#CharlieHunnam had a difficult time letting go of playing Jax Teller on @SonsofAnarchy. Were you sad to see him go? #talkinghardwick pic.twitter.com/Y0tAh5g56S — Talking with Chris (@talking) May 8, 2017

It took the actor longer than he expected to let go of playing Jax. He even kept a lot of the character’s personal effects, in honor of what he had to say goodbye to. At another point in the show, Hunnam revealed that he has his kutte hanging up at his house, and Jax’s bike sitting in his garage.

UP NEXT: Alternate Sons Of Anarchy Ending

Jax Teller may be gone, but the world of Sons Of Anarchy is set to ride again with Mayans MC.

The Mayans MC pilot has wrapped filming in Los Angeles. Sons Of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter is directing the episode, with a script written by showrunner Elgin James. If picked up to series, the show will likely air on FX this fall. The cast for the series includes JD Pardo, Antonio Jaramillo, Clayton Cardenas, John Ortiz, Richard Cabral, Sarah Bolger, and Edward James Olmos.

More MAYANS MC News:

Casting Reveals Link To SOA / Emilio Rivera’s Role Revealed / Kurt Sutter Set To Direct Mayans MC

Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.

[H/T FX]