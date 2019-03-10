Charlie Hunnam Ignored by Hoda Kotb During ‘Today’ Interview With Ben Affleck

Hoda Kotb engaged with Ben Affleck quite a bit during a recent Today show interview, but many noticed how much that caused her to ignore actor Charlie Hunnam.

Affleck and Hunnam were making an appearance on the show to promote their new Netflix film Triple Frontier, but Kotb seemed to only focus on Affleck and his personal life.

The only time she honestly engaged Hunnam was to ask him what it was like to work with Affleck.

Over on YouTube, many users pointed out the faux pas, and commented on it. “Really disappointed by this interview. Would’ve loved to hear more from Charlie! He’s a wonderful actor!” one fan wrote.

“Hoda is a rude interviewer in that all she did was interview Ben and ignored Charlie. This movie featured two actors and Charlie has a very diverse resume in acting. Hoda, stop being a little teenage fan and star being more professional, so sad that you’ve been in the business very long and still act like a unprofessional moron,” another person said.

“Disappointed in Hoda….why is she asking how it felt to work with Affleck? He is not that great of an actor to begin with. He is even infamous for knowing about Weinstein and not doing anything about it. Charlie Hunnam deserved a better interview!” someone else exclaimed.

“Charlie is ten times the better actor. On my news all I heard was about BA. I only saw Charlie when they showed the full pic of the interview. I’m the biggest Charlie fan. Crappy shameful interviewer. [Affleck] is in the news every month very boring. Charlie is the person you should’ve spoken to,” one other YouTube user stated.

During her conversation with Affleck, Kotb asked him about many things in his private life, including his struggle for sobriety. Affleck respectfully replied by speaking candidly.

“Being an alcoholic, it’s part of my life, it’s something that I deal with,” he said. “It doesn’t have to subsume my whole identity and be everything but it is something that you have to work at.”

“I had a problem and I really want to address it and I take some pride in that,” Affleck added. “It’s about yourself, your life, your family… we encounter these kinds of hurdles and we have to deal with them.”

Many fans took issue with Kotb bringing this up, however, with one posting a YouTube comment that read in part, “Why was so much of [Affleck’s] personal life the focus and not discussing more of the movie.”

Triple Frontier is currently in a limited theatrical release and will be available to stream on Netflix March 15.