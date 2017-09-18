TV Shows

Charlie Brooker Sparks Internet Rage With ‘First World Problems’ Comment in Acceptance Speech

Not all acceptance speeches are created equal. Some ramble on even after the music plays, others contain powerful emotions that bring the audience to tears, and then there are some that fall flat.

When Charlie Brooker won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for Black Mirror he finished his speech by quipping, “I didn’t think of anything to say! First world problems.”

The Internet did not appreciate what could be seen as an insensitive comment.

Some even proposed consequences for the throw-away joke, such as losing his Emmy.

Others poked fun at the fact that a writer couldn’t come up with a better joke.

Not everyone thought the joke was ill timed. In fact, one viewer felt it might be just the thing to sum up the show.

It’s safe to say Brooker probably isn’t too concerned with the comments however. He is heading home with a trophy in hand.

