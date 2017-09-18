Charlie Brooker Sparks Internet Rage With ‘First World Problems’ Comment in Acceptance Speech

Not all acceptance speeches are created equal. Some ramble on even after the music plays, others contain powerful emotions that bring the audience to tears, and then there are some that fall flat.

When Charlie Brooker won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for Black Mirror he finished his speech by quipping, “I didn’t think of anything to say! First world problems.”

The Internet did not appreciate what could be seen as an insensitive comment.

Oh please never say “first world problems” but especially on the #EmmysLive stage — Sarah Orton-Vipond (@SarahEOV) September 18, 2017

Some even proposed consequences for the throw-away joke, such as losing his Emmy.

He should have his Emmy taken away for saying “first world problems” #Emmys2017 — Pat Bower (@patbower) September 18, 2017

Others poked fun at the fact that a writer couldn’t come up with a better joke.

He worked on that “first world problems” line at least 70 times. #Emmys — Safe Fekadu (@Eri_Barrister) September 18, 2017

Not everyone thought the joke was ill timed. In fact, one viewer felt it might be just the thing to sum up the show.

Charlie Brooker just summed up the #emmys in three words : first world problems 😂 — Noelle Bellow (@noellebellow) September 18, 2017

It’s safe to say Brooker probably isn’t too concerned with the comments however. He is heading home with a trophy in hand.