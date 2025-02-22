CBS’s Top 5 TV Shows This Week (February 22, 2025)

CBS is continuing to pull out all the stops for its shows, from drama to comedy to news, and viewers are as fascinated as ever. The network, as per usual, has mostly been dominating the charts, keeping people enthralled with stories.

Continue on to see the CBS top 5 show list as it currently stands on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.)

5. Ghosts

Pictured (L-R): Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac, Danielle Pinnock as Alberta, and Rose McIver as Samantha. Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Official Synopsis: “Samantha and Jay, a cheerful freelance journalist and up-and-coming chef from the city, respectively, who threw both caution and money to the wind when they decided to convert Woodstone Mansion, which Sam inherited, into a bed & breakfast – only to find it was inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home.”

4. Matlock

Pictured (L-R): Kathy Bates as “Madeline Matlock”. Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS

Official Synopsis: “A brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases.”

3. Tracker

Pictured: Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw. Photo: Darko Sikman/CBS

Official Synopsis: “A trusted lone-wolf survivalist who, driven by the troubles of his past, uses his instincts to find the missing and collect rewards.”

2. Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

Pictured (L-R): Montana Jordan as Georgie and Emily Osment as Mandy Photo Credit: Troy Harvey / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Official Synopsis: The sequel to Young Sheldon “follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage.

1. FBI

Pictured (L-R): John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola and Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

Official Synopsis: “A fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”