CBS Reveals Midseason Premiere Dates

Every winter Tv show take a break for the holidays and resume their schedules after the new year begins, and now CBS has revealed its midseason premiere dates, which lets fans know when all their favorite CBS shows will be back. In November and December, many regular primetime series will go on hiatus, so that the networks can focus on more holiday-themed programming. Show shows may air their fall finales ahead of Thanksgiving, or they may wait until afterward, but rarely do any continue airing new episodes around Christmas.

It’s getting colder outside but things are heating up on CBS with our Winter 2020 schedule including the premieres of #Tommy and #FBIMostWanted and the returns of @survivorcbs, @CrimMinds_CBS, @MacGyverCBS & @undercover_cbs. See the complete schedule here: https://t.co/WSdGMHJ4TC pic.twitter.com/yfqZHgeuEy — CBS (@CBS) November 11, 2019

Then, after New Year’s, all out beloved shows start returning, and there are also some new shows that debut. This year is no exception.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scroll down to check out CBS’ midseason premiere dates and see when all your favorite shows are returning after the break!

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Gibbs MUST have a rule to untangle this situation, right? Everything gets mixed up in this week’s new #NCIS. pic.twitter.com/rHv3jgw0lu — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) November 3, 2019

8 p.m. ET – NCIS

9 p.m. ET – FBI

10 p.m. ET – FBI: Most Wanted (Series Premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 8

8 p.m. ET – Undercover Boss (Season 9 Premiere)

9 p.m. ET – Criminal Minds (2-Hour Season 15 Premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Storylines that you can relate to. @shemarmoore chats Hondo’s backstory, Season 3 and all that action you know and love about #SWAT. pic.twitter.com/TmGgiEu49W — S.W.A.T. (@swatcbs) November 8, 2019

8 p.m. ET – Undercover Boss

9 p.m. ET – Criminal Minds (Regular Time Period)

10 p.m. ET – S.W.A.T.

Thursday, Feb. 6

8 p.m. ET – Young Sheldon

8:30 p.m. ET – The Unicorn

9 p.m. ETc – Mom

9:30 p.m. ET – Carol’s Second Act

10 p.m. ET – Tommy (Series Premiere)

Friday, Feb. 7

Get ready for more #MacGyver— Season 4 is coming your way February 7! 📎 pic.twitter.com/vNiBE2fO3y — MacGyver (@MacGyverCBS) November 11, 2019

8 p.m. ET – MacGyver (Season 4 Premiere)

9 p.m. ET – Hawaii Five-0 (New Time Period)

10 p.m. ET – Blue Bloods

Wednesday, Feb. 12

The Tribe has spoken… Get ready for the two-hour premiere of #Survivor Season 40 on Wednesday, February 12 at 8/7c! https://t.co/0B7GwZyCnG pic.twitter.com/X9o5QgKtcn — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) November 11, 2019

8 p.m. ET – Survivor (2-Hour Season 40 Premiere)

10 p.m. ET – Criminal Minds (Special Time)

Sunday, Feb. 16

Same time, new night. #NCISNOLA is heading to Sundays starting February 16th at 10/9c after @NCISLA. https://t.co/gsgRNGem0k — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) November 11, 2019

8 p.m. ET – God Friended Me

9 p.m. ET – NCIS: Los Angeles

10 p.m. ET – NCIS: New Orleans (New Time Period)

Wednesday, Feb. 19

8 p.m. ET – Survivor (Regular Time Period)

9 p.m. ET – Criminal Minds (2-Hour Series Finale)