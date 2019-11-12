TV Shows

CBS Reveals Midseason Premiere Dates

Every winter Tv show take a break for the holidays and resume their schedules after the new year […]

Every winter Tv show take a break for the holidays and resume their schedules after the new year begins, and now CBS has revealed its midseason premiere dates, which lets fans know when all their favorite CBS shows will be back. In November and December, many regular primetime series will go on hiatus, so that the networks can focus on more holiday-themed programming. Show shows may air their fall finales ahead of Thanksgiving, or they may wait until afterward, but rarely do any continue airing new episodes around Christmas.

Then, after New Year’s, all out beloved shows start returning, and there are also some new shows that debut. This year is no exception.

Scroll down to check out CBS’ midseason premiere dates and see when all your favorite shows are returning after the break!

Tuesday, Jan. 7

8 p.m. ET – NCIS
9 p.m. ET – FBI
10 p.m. ET – FBI: Most Wanted (Series Premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 8

8 p.m. ET – Undercover Boss (Season 9 Premiere)
9 p.m. ET – Criminal Minds (2-Hour Season 15 Premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 15

8 p.m. ET – Undercover Boss
9 p.m. ET – Criminal Minds (Regular Time Period)
10 p.m. ET – S.W.A.T.

Thursday, Feb. 6

8 p.m. ET – Young Sheldon
8:30 p.m. ET – The Unicorn
9 p.m. ETc – Mom
9:30 p.m. ET – Carol’s Second Act
10 p.m. ET – Tommy (Series Premiere)

Friday, Feb. 7

8 p.m. ET – MacGyver (Season 4 Premiere)
9 p.m. ET – Hawaii Five-0 (New Time Period)
10 p.m. ET – Blue Bloods

Wednesday, Feb. 12

8 p.m. ET – Survivor (2-Hour Season 40 Premiere)
10 p.m. ET – Criminal Minds (Special Time)

Sunday, Feb. 16

8 p.m. ET – God Friended Me
9 p.m. ET – NCIS: Los Angeles
10 p.m. ET – NCIS: New Orleans (New Time Period)

Wednesday, Feb. 19

8 p.m. ET – Survivor (Regular Time Period)
9 p.m. ET – Criminal Minds (2-Hour Series Finale)

