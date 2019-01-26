CBS Renews ‘Magnum P.I.,’ ‘The Neighborhood’ and ‘FBI’ for Season 2

CBS became the first network to renew freshman shows from this season, with Magnum P.I., FBI and The Neighborhood all getting renewed for second seasons.

“Each of these distinctive shows has made their mark in a variety of ways,” CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl said in a statement. “Our goals this season were to introduce new series that audiences are passionate about, add more strength to a winning schedule and create more inclusive programming.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re thrilled by the creative direction and performance of these three shows as they continue to grow in popularity and resonate with the Network’s viewers,” Thom Sherman, Senior Executive Vice President of Programming, added.

FBI was created by Dick Wolf, the producer behind NBC’s Law & Order and Chicago franchises and averaged almost 13 million viewers each week — making it the most-watched new show on the eye network.

Magnum P.I. has quickly settled in as CBS’ Monday night anchor, boosting the 9 p.m. ET hour by 32 percent compared to last season. The show is a reboot of the ’80s Tom Selleck series, with Jay Hernandez as the title character, a former Navy SEAL working as a private investigator in Hawaii.

Magnum fans were excited to hear the show is coming back in Fall 2019, taking to social media to express their happiness.

“As a fan of the original when it came out, I couldn’t be happier that this show is going to continue,” one fan wrote. “It’s taken Magnum in a different but just as interesting direction, and I can’t wait to see where it goes next. Don’t be afraid to reach for the sky.”

The Neighborhood has averaged 8 million viewers a week on Mondays. The sitcom stars Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, Max Greenfield and Beth Behrs.

CBS did not announce decisions on its other 2018-2019 freshman shows, God Friended Me, The Code, Fam, Happy Together and The Red Line and the Murphy Brown revival.

Both FBI and The Neighborhood survived significant growing pains to have successful first seasons.

FBI is already on its third showrunner. Craig Turk, who wrote the pilot, left over creative differences, followed by Greg Plageman who came in, only to leave after righting the ship, notes The Hollywood Reporter. Wolf then brought in Chicago showrunners Rick Eid and Derek Haas. Eid is now the sole showrunner, after Haas left to focus on Chicago Fire.

The Neighborhood had a significant cast overhaul after the original pilot. Josh Lawson and Dreama Walker originally played the naive white couple moving to a predominantly black Los Angeles neighborhood. Over the summer, they were both replaced by New Girl‘s Max Greenfield and 2 Broke Girls‘ Beth Behrs.

Magnum P.I. airs at 9 p.m. ET on Mondays, while FBI airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. The next new episode of The Neighborhood airs on Monday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: CBS