CBS Not Airing 'Blue Bloods' on Friday Night, Showing Movie Instead

Blue Bloods had its season finale last week, but while some shows will be having their finales this week on CBS, others will simply be airing reruns now that their seasons are over. However, the long-running cop procedural won't be one of them, at least not this week. Instead, the network will be airing the 2013 film Star Trek Into Darkness beginning at 8 p.m. ET this Friday.

Of course, the movie isn't a bad choice, but it is just a disappointment that Blue Bloods won't even be airing reruns now that Season 13 is done. It's unclear if this will be a continuing thing for the summer, even if it is just every so often, or at least until Season 3 of Secret Celebrity Renovation premieres at the end of July. Luckily, Blue Bloods reruns will, at the very least, be back starting next week on Fridays, following its Friday partners S.W.A.T. and Fire Country.

It seems like this movie event showing is just for one night, but fans shouldn't be surprised if their favorite show isn't reairing for a night later in the summer, either. Now that shows are starting to end, networks will be switching to their summer schedule, which could either include a lot of reruns or other shows that will be taking the place of your other favorites. CBS' summer schedule won't be starting until late summer, so depending on what the rest of the schedule looks like for the first half of summer; fans will still be able to look forward to at least some Blue Bloods every week.

While Blue Bloods won't be airing on Friday, there are still ways to watch the drama. Blue Bloods is on Pluto TV for free, with select episodes available on-demand. There is also a channel dedicated to Blue Bloods that is 24/7, so fans will be able to watch as much of it as they want. Luckily, Blue Bloods Season 14 will be airing in the fall, at least depending on the writers' strike, so the reruns should get people through the summer until the Reagan family returns to us. There are plenty of ways to watch the series and rewatch it to keep you occupied until then. Hopefully, the summer goes by quickly because not having new episodes of Blue Bloods for a long period of time is pretty weird.