New CBS Drama ‘FBI’ Adds ‘CSI: NY’ Alum Sela Ward

Sela Ward has reportedly joined CBS’s new series FBI, applying her years of experience in the crime drama genre.

Ward starred in CSI: NY as Jo Danville, a detective who appeared in three seasons. While fans of police procedurals may be very familiar with her, the move to FBI will be Ward’s first time working alongside Dick Wolf. Wolf is the authority on crime dramas, having launched such massive franchises as Law & Order and Chicago.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now, he is bringing a brand new series to CBS, and Ward is along for the ride. According to a report by Deadline, she will play a new character starting in episode 2. Ward is replacing Connie Nielsen as the show’s co-star, after the series’ successful pilot. Joining her in the main cast is Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto and Ebonée Noel.

Ward has won an Emmy and a Golden Globe award, and picked up three more nominations for each. Both wins were for her work on Once and Again on ABC. She has also done lots of work in movies, with recent roles in Independence Day: Resurgence and Gone Girl.

Ward had a starring role in Graves, a comedy on Epix that ended for good in December. She also made one appearance HBO’s massive hit Westworld this season, and she may have occasion to show up again. She played the wife of the ominous Man in Black, and in the show’s dream-like world, she could easily creep back into the story. Deadline reports that she will be recurring in future seasons while continuing to work on FBI.

Wolf serves as an executive producer on FBI, along with Arthur W. Forney, Peter Jankowski and Craig Turk, who wrote the pilot episode. It is a rare occasion for Wolf to step outside of the world of NBC, where he has done most of his decades-long work.

In fact, the show is a co-production between CBS TV Studios and Universal Television, meaning that NBC will still get a cut of any success the show might have. It will reportedly follow the inner workings of the Federal Bureau of Investigation‘s New York office, tracing the lives of the agents there as well as the high-stakes work they must do.

FBI premieres on Sep. 25.