CBS Cancels ‘9JKL’, ‘Me, Myself & I’ and ‘Wisdom Of the Crowd’

CBS has canceled the freshman shows 9JKL, Me, Myself & I and Wisdom of the Crowd on Saturday. The move was just a formality, as none of the shows were expected to go beyond a first season.

The move was confirmed by Deadline.

All three shows never received “back nine” orders and none were big hits with audiences. Wisdom of the Crowd drew decent ratings, but CBS made the early decision not to order more episodes after actor Jeremy Piven was accused of sexual harassment dating to his days as a star on Entourage.

9JKL was the only one of the three that had a shot at surviving, as it starred Royal Pains actor Mark Feuerstein, who also co-created it with Dana Klein. The show aired after The Big Bang Theory on Mondays in the fall, but still only earned 8.2 million viewers and a 1.6 18-49 rating for its debut. When it moved to Mondays at 9:30 p.m. without The Big Bang Theory, it earned a 0.8 18-49 rating. It was averaging 7.40 million viewers in Live+7 viewing.

Me, Myself & I was a high-concept comedy starring Saturday Night Live veteran Bobby Moynihan and told the story of one man in three different periods of his life. The show never connected with viewers though and was pulled from the schedule after its sixth episode aired so Matt LeBlanc’s Man With A Plan could premiere early.

In November, CBS announced it would not order a “back nine” for Wisdom of the Crowd, effectively canceling the show back then. The move followed an investigation into Piven, who was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women. Anastasia Taneie and Ariane Bellamar accused Piven of assault when they appeared on Entourage. In January, three more women accused Piven of sexual assault.

Piven denied the allegations, even taking a polygraph test in an attempt to prove he was not lying.

“We seem to be entering dark times — allegations are being printed as facts and lives are being put in jeopardy without a hearing, due process or evidence,” Piven said in November. “I hope we can give people the benefit of a doubt before we rush to judgment.”

“Wanted to thanks all of you guys for supporting us at #WisdomOfTheCrowd sorry we don’t get to continue with this great family we have created,” Piven wrote to fans in November. “Proud of the work we did and we will Finish out our 13 episodes with full hearts!”