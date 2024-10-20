CBS Anchor Mel Showers Has Died

Mel Showers, a pioneering figure in broadcast journalism and fixture on Alabama‘s Gulf Coast television screens for half a century, has passed away at the age of 78. Showers’ family announced his death, requesting “privacy and prayers” while noting that funeral arrangements would be disclosed at a later date, WKRG reports.

Showers’ journey in television news began in 1969 when he joined CBS‘ WKRG-TV as a part-time booth announcer. This initial role marked the beginning of a career that would span nearly five decades and break significant racial barriers in the broadcasting industry along the Gulf Coast, per the outlet.

Born and raised in Mobile, Alabama, Showers graduated from Central High School and later earned a degree from the University of South Alabama. Before starting his broadcasting career, Showers served his country in the U.S. Air Force, working in military intelligence, reports NBC15.

As a young man, Showers harbored dreams of following in the footsteps of legendary newscasters like Walter Cronkite. However, the lack of diversity in television news at the time made such aspirations seem out of reach. “I used to watch Huntley and Brinkley and Walter Cronkite,” Showers recalled in a 2019 interview. “I used to think a lot about them. And I used to say to myself, ‘I wonder if I could ever do that one day?’ But I couldn’t look at that realistically because I didn’t see any dark-skinned people on the air doing that.”

Showers’ opportunity came during the height of the Civil Rights movement when WKRG-TV made a proactive decision to diversify its staff. The station’s management, determined to avoid potential protests, sought to hire qualified Black employees. “WKRG said, ‘We’re not going to have any picketing outside our station,’” Showers recounted. “‘We’re going to go out and find somebody Black.’”

After starting as a booth announcer, Showers quickly proved his talent and dedication. By 1974, he had been promoted to reporter for Newscenter 5, covering a wide range of significant stories, WKRG reports. His reporting included investigations into racial inequities within Mobile’s police and fire departments, coverage of Hurricane Frederic in 1979, and the tragic lynching of Michael Donald by the Ku Klux Klan in Mobile in 1981. Reflecting on that period, Showers noted, “At that time, burning crosses was pretty common. They were burning crosses all over the place. All across the TV5 viewing area.”

Throughout his career, Showers faced challenges related to racial prejudice. However, he developed a strategy to win over viewers: maintaining a warm, friendly demeanor on camera. “It started to catch on with the viewing public, (and) hate mail changed to fan mail,” Showers told the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

Showers’ career continued to flourish. In 1981, he was named co-anchor of Morning Newscenter 5, and by 1990, he had become the anchor for the station’s premier evening newscasts at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. For many years, Showers shared the anchor desk with Rose Ann Haven, who described him as “a Gulf Coast treasure.”

Haven’s tribute to her longtime colleague (via WKRG) was heartfelt: “Though a legend in the world of broadcasting, he set the tone in the newsroom with humility, kindness and fairness. To be in his presence was a gift — one that resonated with WKRG viewers for five decades.” She added, “He was my family and that made me a better person. For that, I am humbled, grateful, blessed. As heartbroken as I am today, I have peace knowing he is with his beloved wife, Linda, and their daughter, April, and his family will carry on his legacy.”

Showers’ impact extended far beyond the newsroom. He became a role model and inspiration for aspiring journalists, particularly those from underrepresented communities. His success paved the way for greater diversity in local television news, not just in Mobile but across the region.

The broadcasting industry recognized Showers’ contributions with numerous accolades. In 2016, he was inducted into the Alabama Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. During his acceptance speech, Showers reflected on the challenges he faced in his early career due to racial prejudice, earning him a standing ovation from his peers.

In 2019, Showers received another prestigious honor: the National Association of Black Journalists’ Journalist of Distinction Award. Upon accepting the award in Miami, Showers expressed his gratitude and disbelief: “In disbelief, almost. But I’m thankful … this is something I will remember for the rest of my life,” reports the outlet.

Showers’ retirement in 2019 marked the end of an era at WKRG-TV. His final newscasts were a celebration of his career, with his son and grandsons traveling from Dallas, Texas, to witness the momentous occasion.

The news of Showers’ passing has elicited an outpouring of tributes from colleagues and community members alike. WKRG-TV General Manager Jesse Grear described Showers as “a legend” who “broke many barriers and won over the hearts and minds of every household on the Gulf Coast.”

John Nodar, a meteorologist at News 5, praised Showers’ multifaceted personality: “He was humble, funny, strong-willed, and a role model for our newsroom. He was beloved by his viewers and his colleagues. He was also a gifted athlete, a reasonably good mechanic, and a dear friend. I’ll miss him very much.”

Devon Walsh, another News 5 anchor who worked closely with Showers, summed up his legacy: “Words cannot express what a wonderful man Mel was. He was my first co-anchor and mentor. He treated everyone with respect. His legacy is kindness, professionalism, and always wanting to make sure what we reported was correct and unbiased. He cheered people on. He celebrated their success. His laugh….oh that laugh! He retired from WKRG after 50 years, and his memory set the foundation for the kind of work we do today.”