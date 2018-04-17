All the CBS 2018 Fall TV Pilots

The Fall TV season feels far away but in reality it will be here before we know it, and CBS has some exciting prospects.

Among the mix are potential new drama series that feature stars like Mira Sorvino, Ving Rhames and Walton Goggins.

There are also a number of comedy options that could become full-fledged TV shows, with hilarious performers such as Damon Wayans, Jr., Cedric The Entertainer, and former SNL cast member Chris Parnell.

Interestingly, there are even a couple of shows the the network has always ordered straight to series, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Scroll down for a list of the shows that CBS has already green-lit for pilots!

Drama

Cagney and Lacey: Reboot of the classic ’80s series by the same name. Stars: Sarah Drew, Michelle Hurd and Ving Rhames (pictured above with Mission: Impossible co-star Tom Cruise).

Chiefs: Explores the lives of three police chiefs in L.A. County. Stars: Aunjanue Ellis, Alana De La Garza, Jorja Fox, Demetrius Grosse, and Michael Trucco.

The Code: Series about military-trained attorney. Stars: Mira Sorvino, Dave Annable, Anna Wood, Ato Essandoh, Phillipa Soo and Raffi Barsoumian.

F.B.I. (straight to series): Focus in the ins-and-outs of life in the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Stars: Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Connie Nielsen, Jeremy Sisto and Ebonee Noel

Magnum P.I.: An update on the classic tv series that made Tom Selleck ahousehold name. Stars: Jay Hernandez (pictured above), Perdita Weeks, Stephen Hill and Zachary Knighton.

Main Justice: Drama series that is inspired by the life and work of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder. Stars: Bokeem Woodbine, Timothy Hutton, Peter Gallagher, Deborah Ayorinde and Aubrey Dollar.

Murder: A fictional series that utilizes true-crime documentary-style filmmaking. Stars: Teyonah Parris, Michael Chiklis, Luna Lauren Velez, Pallavi Sharda, Leonard Roberts, Andrea Demetriades and Jennifer Mudge.

God Friended Me: An atheist is “friended” by God on Facebook and his world is turned upside down. Stars: Brandon Micheal Hall, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie, Joe Morton and Violett Beane.

L.A. Confidential: A long-form retelling of the classic James Ellroy novel that was also adapted as an Oscar-winning film in 1997. Stars: Brian J. Smith, Walton Goggins, Mark Webber, Shea Whigham, Alana Arenas and Sarah Jones.

Red Line: Follows the lives of three families in the wake of a white police officer shooting and killing an African-American doctor by mistake. Stars: Noah Wyle, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Aliyah Royale, Noel Fisher, Michael Patrick Thornton, Vinny Chhibber, Howard Charles and Elizabeth Laidlaw.

Comedy

Murphy Brown (straight to series): A revival of the classic beloved sitcom (cast photo above). Stars: Candice Bergen, Jake McDorman, Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto, Grant Shaud and Nik Dodani.

Pandas in New York: An accomplished New York Indian family makes plans for their son’s love life, not realizing he has already made his own arraignments. Stars: Dhruv Singh, Ashley Tisdale, Nishi Munshi, Hina Abdullah, Dan O’Brien, Bernard White, Gita Reddy and Mike Castle.

25: A guy moves to Austin, Texas and tries to woo over his former flame. Stars: Matt Shively, Emily Osment, Denée Benton, Tom Maden and Jessie Ennis.

Fam: This comedy centers on a woman who’s life is throw into upheaval by the arrival of her younger half-sister who is trying to get away from their father. Stars: Nina Dobrev, Tone Bell, Odessa Adlon, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

History of Them: The story of two friends whop meet and begin a romantic relationship with social media as a compass for the plot. Stars: Ana Villafañe, Felix Solis, Lisa Vidal, Amit Shah, Brett Dier, Caitlin McGee and Chris Powell. Miranda Cosgrove (pictured above) will narrate.

I Mom So Hard: Comedy series based on the popular web series #IMOMSOHARD. Stars: Kristin Hensley, Jen Smedley, Freddie Prinze Jr, David Flynn, Cooper Friedman, and Tymberlee Hill.

Welcome to the Neighborhood: A super nice Midwesterner moves out to L.A. where his sunny disposition is much appreciated. Stars: Josh Lawson, Dreama Walker, Cedric The Entertainer, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Tichina Arnold and Hank Greenspan.

Untitled Austen Earl and Tim McAuliffe Project: A budding pop star moves in with a 30-something couple who is trying to rekindle their youthful days. Stars: Damon Wayans, Jr., Amber Stevens West, Felix Mallard and Chris Parnell.