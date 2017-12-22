E! Salaries of Catt Sadler and Jason Kennedy Revealed

The numbers are in, and Catt Sadler’s claims of a gender pay gap at E! ring true.

The 43-year-old resigned as an on-air host of Daily Pop and E! News after learning that male co-host Jason Kennedy earned “double” her salary.

The 12-year veteran TV show host said she and Kennedy were “similarly situated” in their positions within the company, but information obtained by Us Weekly shows he earned more than 167 percent of her salary.

A source told the outlet that Sadler earned about $600,000 per year, while Kennedy brought in around $1 million, “maybe $1.2 million at most.”

Sadler exposed the pay gap when she announced her resignation from the media outlet on Tuesday after she learned of the discrepancy but was denied equal pay.

“Information is power. Or it should be. We are living in a new era. The gender pay gap is shrinking, although admittedly we have a long way to go. And well, I learned this first hand. My team and I asked for what I know I deserve and were denied repeatedly,” Sadler wrote on her website.

She urged fans not to blame Kennedy for the difference in earnings, but rather the network for not making things right.

“His hands are tied,” Sadler wrote on Instagram of her former co-host. “He has done right by me in every respect. It hurts me deeply to see that some are vilifying him,” she wrote. “If you’re angry – rightfully so – direct that emotion at the decision makers who failed us, not him.”

Kennedy’s wife, Lauren Scruggs, also took to social media to defend her husband. “I believe in female empowerment and gender equality, but it’s heartbreaking that a network is being deemed sexist when that is simply not true,” she wrote on Instagram Thursday.

“At one time my husband had a female co-anchor on E! News who made 3 times his salary,” she wrote, referring to his former partner Guiliana Rancic. “Women are paid accordingly on this network, and the difference in his salary versus hers did not affect Jason. He knows there are always more components to consider when determining one’s salary than gender alone.”

Following Sadler’s announcement on Tuesday, E! told Us Weekly in a statement: “E! compensates employees fairly and appropriately based on their roles, regardless of gender. We appreciate Catt Sadler’s many contributions at E! News and wish her all the best following her decision to leave the network.”

Photo credit: Getty / Paul Archuleta / Contributor