E! Salaries of Catt Sadler and Jason Kennedy Revealed

The numbers are in, and Catt Sadler’s claims of a gender pay gap at E! ring true.
The 43-year-old resigned as an on-air host of Daily Pop and E! News after learning that male co-host Jason Kennedy earned “double” her salary.
The 12-year veteran TV show host said she and Kennedy were “similarly situated” in their positions within the company, but information obtained by Us Weekly shows he earned more than 167 percent of her salary.
A source told the outlet that Sadler earned about $600,000 per year, while Kennedy brought in around $1 million, “maybe $1.2 million at most.”
Sadler exposed the pay gap when she announced her resignation from the media outlet on Tuesday after she learned of the discrepancy but was denied equal pay.
“Information is power. Or it should be. We are living in a new era. The gender pay gap is shrinking, although admittedly we have a long way to go. And well, I learned this first hand. My team and I asked for what I know I deserve and were denied repeatedly,” Sadler wrote on her website.
She urged fans not to blame Kennedy for the difference in earnings, but rather the network for not making things right.
I couldn’t let another minute go by without acknowledging the overwhelming love and support I’ve been receiving the last 24 hours. Leaving E was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made, but your messages and heartfelt comments are comforting and affirm for me that I made the right decision. So many of you have similar stories, similar struggles, legitimate frustrations and I want you to know I hear you and feel for you. As a result, I have a renewed sense of purpose and genuine passion to right the wrongs. We are stronger together and I feel your strength at my core. If I had one ask, it is to please not place blame on my friend Jason Kennedy. He has done right by me in every respect. It hurts me deeply to see that some are vilifying him. I repeat, his hands are tied on this matter and if you’re angry – rightfully so – direct that emotion at the decision makers who failed us, not him. All my love + gratitude 🖤
“His hands are tied,” Sadler wrote on Instagram of her former co-host. “He has done right by me in every respect. It hurts me deeply to see that some are vilifying him,” she wrote. “If you’re angry – rightfully so – direct that emotion at the decision makers who failed us, not him.”
Kennedy’s wife, Lauren Scruggs, also took to social media to defend her husband. “I believe in female empowerment and gender equality, but it’s heartbreaking that a network is being deemed sexist when that is simply not true,” she wrote on Instagram Thursday.
I have always said that there are negatives and positives to social media, and these last 48 hours have proven that to be true. I believe in female empowerment and gender equality, but it’s heartbreaking that a network is being deemed sexist when that is simply not true. At one time my husband had a female co-anchor on E! News who made 3 times his salary. Women are paid accordingly on this network, and the difference in his salary versus hers did not affect Jason. He knows there are always more components to consider when determining one’s salary than gender alone. _ In a New York Times article yesterday, an E! spokeswoman confirmed quote “Ms. Sadler’s and Mr. Kennedy’s roles were not comparable.” Since Jason was named the permanent anchor of E! News over two years ago, he has had various co-hosts that rotate throughout the week. A permanent co-host has never been named since the last one left 6 months ago. _ As you know, there are two sides to every story. I am posting this to tell the other side, which everyone deserves to know before jumping to conclusions about a place he has called home for the last twelve years. If he ever heard that gender inequality was occurring at his workplace, he would take action. Instead, it’s the contrary, and the numerous phone calls we have had these past two days from both current and former female employees at E! only support what he has seen in his time there. These women have assured us that they never felt gender inequality was at play at any time. _ Jason is the most tender-hearted & respectful person and it’s so sad to see him unfairly publicly shamed. His name has been dragged through the mud regarding nothing he did, except be a great friend & colleague. It absolutely breaks my heart to watch, & it is devastating & frustrating to see how this all played out. I will always stand on truth, & I cannot stand by and be silent when the foundation of a story that affects my family is not based on that. I am so proud of & inspired by my husband for constantly being prayerful, surrounding himself w/ wisdom, & being the definition of a class act even in unfortunate circumstances. Love u, Jase, I am honored to be by your side.
“At one time my husband had a female co-anchor on E! News who made 3 times his salary,” she wrote, referring to his former partner Guiliana Rancic. “Women are paid accordingly on this network, and the difference in his salary versus hers did not affect Jason. He knows there are always more components to consider when determining one’s salary than gender alone.”
Following Sadler’s announcement on Tuesday, E! told Us Weekly in a statement: “E! compensates employees fairly and appropriately based on their roles, regardless of gender. We appreciate Catt Sadler’s many contributions at E! News and wish her all the best following her decision to leave the network.”
Photo credit: Getty / Paul Archuleta / Contributor