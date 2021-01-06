Catherine Zeta-Jones Joins 'Prodigal Son' for Season 2

✖

Catherine Zeta-Jones will be joining Fox's Prodigal Son as a series regular for Season 2, the network announced. The Academy Award-winning actress will star opposite Michael Sheen as Dr. Vivian Capshaw, a resident MD at Claremont Psychiatric. In the upcoming installment, Dr. Martin Whitly (Sheen) is assigned to infirmary duty where he meets Dr. Capshaw (Zeta-Jones), who finds pleasure in making the surgeon mop the floor and clean bedpans. However, as Whitly begins to prove himself as valuable in treating patients, Capshaw begins to see him in a new light.

“An extraordinary talent, Catherine Zeta-Jones is the perfect foil for the brilliant Michael Sheen,” Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX Entertainment said in a statement. “I can’t wait to see these two greats go head-to-head in a season that is bound to raise the bar set by an outstanding Season One.”

A multi-award winning actress, many remember Zeta-Jones for her scandalous turn as Velma Kelly in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Chicago. Her performance snagged her an Academy Award, a Critics’ Choice Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress, as well as a Golden Globe nomination. She also won the Tony Award for Lead Actress in a Musical for her critically acclaimed Broadway debut as Desirée Armfeldt in Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music.

Prodigal Son follows Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler with a rare gift for getting inside the heads of serial killers -- a trait he owes to his father, Martin Whitly, an infamous serial killer who earned the moniker "The Surgeon." Now, Bright along with a team of detectives help the NYPD solve some of their most puzzling murders cases.

Lou Diamond Phillips, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, Keiko Agena, Bellamy Young, and Halston Sage are also among the cast. Additionally, Christian Borle and Michael Pots will guest star in the upcoming season.

Season 2 of the serial killer drama promises to pick up with Bright's personal life in disarray following the shocking actions of his sister Ainsley (Sage) in last season's finale episode. In order to save his family from discovering a secret that could possibly tear them apart, Bright is forced to "take care" of his sibling and mother (Young). As if matters can't get any worse, Bright's father begins making attempts to rebuild the duo's father-son relationship, which leads to some shocking twists and revelations.

The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the series, and are executive producers, showrunners and writers on the show. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter also serve as executive producers.