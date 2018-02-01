Carter Oosterhouse Returns to ‘Trading Spaces’ After Misconduct Claims

Trading Spaces cast member Carter Oosterhouse is headed back to TV.

The HGTV host was accused of sexual misconduct by his former makeup artist back in December, but according to a press release he’ll be back for the Trading Spaces reboot when it returns with a reunion special on April 7.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The ‘Trading Spaces’ season premiere will feature legacy designers Doug Wilson and Hildi Santo-Tomas, re-designing two rooms for sisters who also happen to be neighbors in Southern California with the help of carpenters Ty Pennington and Carter Oosterhouse,” TLC said in a press release to Page Six on Wednesday.

“In each of the following episodes, there will be more surprises along the way and special guest designers including Carter and Ty designing with the assistance of our new carpenters Brett Tutor and Joanie Sprague. Returning legacy designers are Frank Bielec, Genevieve Gorder, Hildi Santo-Tomas, Laurie Smith and Vern Yip; new designers this season are John Gidding, Kahi Lee and Sabrina Soto. Paige Davis returns as the series’ host,” the statement added.

Oosterhouse was originally accused by Kailey Kaminsky, saying Oosterhouse coerced her into giving him oral sex in 2008 when they worked on the show Carter Can.

“At that point, I was a nervous wreck. I was so worn down from his advances, so I did: that day, on that occasion,” Kaminsky told The Hollywood Reporter. “It was the first time. Then thereafter it was almost every time we would shoot — 10 to 15 times he put me in this position.”

Oosterhouse had his innocence repeatedly defended, first by his wife Amy Smart.

“This story, about my husband, Carter Oosterhouse, on the other hand, is now taking it too far and boundaries are being crossed,” Smart wrote on Instagram. “When you are in a CONSENSUAL RELATIONSHIP, then you need to take responsibility for engaging in that and not play victim.”

As the allegations came out, ABC refused to pull The Great Christmas Light Fight show, which Oosterhouse hosted.

Finally TLC president and general manager Nancy voiced her support for keeping Oosterhouse on the show’s reboot, which originally ran from 2000-08.

“At the end of the day, we feel very comfortable continuing with Carter in the show,” Daniels said back on Jan. 12 at the Television Critics Association Press Tour.