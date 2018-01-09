Carrie Underwood Tweets Tease of ‘The Champion’

Carrie Underwood has revealed another tease for her upcoming song titled “The Champion,” with a released date finally announced.

Underwood’s new song was used during an NFL ad on Saturday, and she posted the video across all forms of social media just minutes after it aired. It appears her excitement for the new single can’t be contained, as she announced on Monday that the song will be released at last on Friday, Jan. 12.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The song was commissioned by Fred Gaudelli of NBC Sports, who was looking to amp up their football telecasts. Gaudelli has had a long career in TV sports, which started on ABC’s Monday Night Football. When Gaudelli transitioned to NBC, he brought the idea of opening the show with a music video with him, but he raised the production value considerably.

Reports about Underwood‘s new song, made exclusively for the NFL, have been circulating since as early as September. Gaudelli told reporters from Variety that “it’s going to become a sports anthem.”

“It’s going to be one of those songs that you see cut to highlights for the next 25 years,” he said.

The video was shot on the Universal lot, and there are rumors that its budget was over a million dollars.

Gaudelli wanted “The Champion” to be the theme for Super Bowl 52 in February, but it appears NBC couldn’t wait that long. The song will reach the public for the first time this Friday.