'Carol's Second Act' Canceled at CBS Leaves Fans Heartbroken
Social media is reacting after CBS canceled Carol's Second Act after just one season. The Patricia Heaton-starring series got the ax on Wednesday alongside three other scripted series – Man With a Plan, Broke, and Tommy – and just a little over a month after the Season 1 finale aired.
Although the series had a loyal fanbase, TVLine reports that throughout its 18-episode first season, Carol's Second Act averaged a 0.63 demo rating and 5 million total viewers, which was down 25 and 17 percent from what CBS' Murphy Brown revival did in the time slot the previous year. Murphy Brown, as fans recall, was also canceled after its freshmen season. Out of all of CBS' eight sitcoms, Carol's Second Act came in last when it came to ratings.
While the cancellation may not be all that surprising when looking at the numbers, it certainly shocked fans. Just after CBS announced the scripted series that would and would not be returning, many flocked to social media to mourn the loss of the sitcom. Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting to Carol's Second Act's cancellation.
Well I was all excited about Kelsey Grammer being added to the cast of "Carol's Second Act" but I hear the show has been cancelled. I thought it was doing good in the ratings but of course that sometimes doesn't matter. @PatriciaHeaton @CBS pic.twitter.com/ViyWaB7uCj— JackieKCooper (@JackieKCooper) May 6, 2020
Sad that #CarolsSecondAct was canceled...but then not, because I didn't really want her ex thrown into the mix?
Delighted for #AllRise and #MacGyver, though. More @LucasTill eye candy every friday! 💙— Dayanara Ryelle 虎 (@DayaRyelle) May 6, 2020
#CBS Congrats on renewals of some of my favorite shows: #AllRise S2, #FBIMostWanted S2, #SWAT S4, & #MacGyver S5. Disappointed that I won't get to see more of #CarolsSecondAct though. Maybe we can get one of those "Save Lucifer" trends going. #CarolsSecondChance anyone? pic.twitter.com/6XCjQ8Wefd— Corey D Belyk (@cdbelyk) May 6, 2020
Sad news, #CarolsSecondAct is not returning for a second season. This show deserved more laughs & love. I’ll never forget the memories of how the show turned out to be! Thank you, @PatriciaHeaton, @ashleytisdale, @ItoAghayere, @cedricyarbrough, @Kyle_MacLachlan for everything.❤️ pic.twitter.com/Etz3zvxkCA— 💘Kendyl Roedell💘 (@DisneyGirl18) May 6, 2020
I'm sad about #CarolsSecondAct, but it makes me happy that #Broke didn't last. 😁 https://t.co/z4b9abkGap pic.twitter.com/tuTz4N1ecT— Victoria Stradtner (@vstradtner) May 6, 2020
They don’t let people find shows at CBS. Carol was getting good. Tommy was awkward but finding its way. Their programming is not meshing with their audience and I am tired of investing in shows to lose them. They need to do some things differently at the networks.— Brenda Wood (@BrendaLWood1970) May 6, 2020
@CBS you cancelled Carol`s Second Act? This was a great show with a great cast! What the hell happened????? #carolssecondact— paul seguin (@kedopaul) May 6, 2020
I thought Kelsey Grammer joining the sitcom could’ve put an interesting spin on the show. Now we’ll never know ...— bæstey (@BastiLaetsch) May 6, 2020
Shame. This was much better after the 1st few eps— Laurel Nevans (@laurelnev) May 6, 2020
I am sad that Carol’s second act got cancelled. I enjoyed watching this show.— Candice (@Candi12301) May 6, 2020
Nooo pls #savecarolsecondact @netflix @hulu @nbc @poptv pls pls😭— Tv Series Fans (@_serietv) May 6, 2020
I’m disappointed in @CBS 😢. #CarolsSecondAct was a great show with a fabulous cast. @ashleytisdale @PatriciaHeaton https://t.co/M4y8VHa2NV— jason kassover (@ITZJASONBITCH) May 6, 2020
@PatriciaHeaton So sad about Carol’s Second Act. Loved seeing you on TV every week.— Bonnie (@BonnieH56) May 6, 2020
Real talk though I’m sad about Carol’s Second Act https://t.co/UFhbmgECCS— Rob (@r0bwatson) May 6, 2020