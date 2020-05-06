'Carol's Second Act' Canceled at CBS Leaves Fans Heartbroken

Social media is reacting after CBS canceled Carol's Second Act after just one season. The Patricia Heaton-starring series got the ax on Wednesday alongside three other scripted series – Man With a Plan, Broke, and Tommy – and just a little over a month after the Season 1 finale aired.

Although the series had a loyal fanbase, TVLine reports that throughout its 18-episode first season, Carol's Second Act averaged a 0.63 demo rating and 5 million total viewers, which was down 25 and 17 percent from what CBS' Murphy Brown revival did in the time slot the previous year. Murphy Brown, as fans recall, was also canceled after its freshmen season. Out of all of CBS' eight sitcoms, Carol's Second Act came in last when it came to ratings.

While the cancellation may not be all that surprising when looking at the numbers, it certainly shocked fans. Just after CBS announced the scripted series that would and would not be returning, many flocked to social media to mourn the loss of the sitcom. Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting to Carol's Second Act's cancellation.