Carol Burnett Special Delivers Nostalgic Trip for Fans on Twitter

CBS‘ 50th anniversary special on The Carol Burnett Show brought back a flood of memories for Twitter users who remember watching the show growing up.

The special featured a Q&A session with the 84-year-old Carol Burnett, as well as appearances from Burnett Show co-stars Vicki Lawrence and Lyle Waggoner. Burnett told her favorite stories and shared her favorite sketches.

Jim Carrey, Kristin Chenoweth, Stephen Colbert, Harry Connick Jr., Bill Hader, Jay Leno, Jane Lynch, Bernadette Peters, Maya Rudolph and Martin Short also stopped by to pay tribute to the television icon.

Although the show ended in 1978, the series is still beloved by the millions who laughed along each night. This tribute gave viewers a two-hour escape from 2017.

“You know [you’re] old when [you’re] watching the 50th anniversary of the Carol Burnett Show & it brings back so many memories. But honestly, despite so many challenges back then, they were good times,” F. Scott Moody wrote.

“Carol Burnett 50th anniversary special. [nostalgia],” a Twitter user wrote.

“Watching the Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special. Such great memories. Loved watching this show when I was a kid,” another added.

“I’ve never loved a show as much as yours, and I’m grateful for the laughter you brought into my life,” another tweeted.

One fan noted how Carol Burnett was a family staple.

And many others were so happy to see Burnett still having fun into her 80s.

