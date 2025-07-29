Canceled Cartoon Network Show Returning With 20 New Episodes on Monday

One of Cartoon Network’s most popular shows from the 2010s returned earlier today after six years off the air.

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball is a revival and spin-off of Cartoon Network’s 2011 series The Amazing World of Gumball. It released 20 new episodes today, with 20 more to come in the future.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series is broadcast on Hulu in the United States and on Cartoon Network and HBO Max in the rest of the world.

The original Gumball was one of Cartoon Network’s most popular series of the past decade, and ran from 2011 to 2019. It was critically acclaimed for its sarcastic and surreal sense of humor, its animation—which utilizes everything from stop-motion to puppetry—and for its handling of more mature topics like mental illness and cyberbullying.

Gumball revolves around 12-year-old Gumball Watterson, a blue cat, and his brother Darwin, a goldfish. The show focuses on their experiences growing up and how the two always find themselves getting into absurd situations. The new show’s official synopsis reads:

“The laws of reality are a joke, and family life is anything but ordinary. Whether he’s battling an evil fast-food empire, facing off against a sentient AI in love with his mom or trying to stop Banana Joe from wearing pants – Gumball Watterson drags his brother Darwin, sister Anais, and the rest of the town of Elmore along for the ride. With even wilder stories, bigger twists and surreal humor, the show is so amazing that they had to rename it!”

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball is streaming on Hulu now.