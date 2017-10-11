Bruce Campbell Teases More Season of ‘Ash vs. Evil Dead’

Last week, fans finally found out when the third season of Ash vs. Evil Dead would hit airwaves, with Starz confirming the series would return on February 25. Given the show’s passionate fanbase, devout viewers hoped this would be just another chapter in Ash Williams’ story, with Bruce Campbell detailing there were corporate politics currently getting in the way of knowing for sure if more seasons are in store.

“I am going to play the role of a Starz executive… Starz was just purchased by Lionsgate… when two corporations collide, there are bosses talking to their new bosses,” Campbell detailed at New York Comic Con. “So once they work their problems out about who gets sh*t-canned then they will work on ours.”

The responsibility of whether or not the show will move forward isn’t entirely on the executives, as the fans need to prove that there’s an audience that wants the show to continue.

“They are moving us out of the fall so that we can compete and get the numbers they need,” Campbell expressed. “So, between now and then, go get the app and show them that you want more Ash.”

The actor even teased what the future storylines, with a fan wondering if the series would ever adapt the storyline from the video game Evil Dead: A Fistful of Boomstick.

“It would make sense that we do more games,” Campbell responded after asked about the possibility during the panel. “If we manage to stay on the air, the likelihood increases exponentially.”

“So go download the Starz app, binge the shows first two seasons,” Campbell encouraged. “I say this because I hear a lot of boo-hooing that people can’t afford Starz… give up your f*cking cars, you don’t need one in New York Cty. Give it up and go get the Starz app and watch the show.”

Make sure to do your part by checking out the horror-comedy series when it returns on February 25.

