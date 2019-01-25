‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Reveals Why Chelsea Peretti’s Gina Leaves the Squad

This week’s episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine revealed how Chelsea Peretti‘s Gina Linetti will get the motivation to leave the Nine-Nine.

In “The Tattler,” Gina and Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) attended their 20th high school reunion, with Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) tagging along to learn more about her husband’s past. While Jake tried to shed his tattle-tail image from high school, Gina went around telling her former classmates outrageous stories of what she has been up to.

One of Gina’s lies was that she is an app developer. Quentin, one of their former classmates was ready to invest after hearing her pitch for Todddddlr, a “Tinder for toddlers” with five D’s in the name. Quentin agreed to buy the company, but at that moment, Jake barged in to tell Quentin not to trust her and called her a liar.

Earlier, Jake discovered that Gina was “The Tattler” because she was trying to save Jake from doing something stupid in high school. Jake realized that Gina steered him clear of high school friends who grew up to be criminals.

Later, Gina tried to apologize to Quentin, but Jake interrupted her because he felt bad.

“Gina Linetti is not a perfect person, but what she lacks in perfection she makes up for with an utter and total belief that she is perfect,” Jake said. “She is fiercely loyal. She will do the right thing for you, even when you can’t see it for yourself. She saved my a– countless times. She came up with a perfect idea on the spot that you were interested in. Imagine what she could do with time and resources. Do the world a favor and invest in Gina Linetti.”

Quentin still passed on it, because he was lying to mess with everyone at the reunion, just like Gina was!

While the Todddddler idea did not pan out, it made Gina realize how cool it would be to run her own company. Jake agreed, noting that her talents might be “wasted” at the Nine-Nine.

“Are you firing me?” Gina asked.

“What? No, I don’t think I can even do that,” Jake said.

“Good, because I quit. You know, tonight I realized that my talents are being wasted at the Nine-Nine,” Gina said, repeating what Jake said. “It’s time for me to move on. For real though, it is.”

“I’m proud of you,” Jake said.

“I’m proud of me, too,” Gina said.

Peretti announced plans to leave Brooklyn Nine-Nine in October. Showrunner Dan Good promised an epic send-off, which will be in next week’s episode, “Four Movements.”

“I won’t be doing a full season of Brooklyn Nine Nine in Season 6. But that doesn’t mean I won’t ever be back, winky face emoji, heart emoji,” Peretti wrote. “I want to thank you for the hours you spent watching Gina be Gina: confident, idiotic-but-smart, pithy, and infused with rhythm and cell-phone radiation.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs on NBC at 9 p.m. ET Thursdays.

Photo credit: NBC