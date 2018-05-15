‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star Melissa Fumero Says Cast ‘Shocked’ NBC Rescued Series

Melissa Fumero said that she and her co-stars were astounded when Brooklyn Nine-Nine was picked up by NBC shortly after its cancellation.

Fumero, who plays Detective Amy Santiago on the police procedural comedy, spoke to Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday about the emotional roller coaster ride the show went through.

“We heard the news, we were all really sad, and then Twitter exploded, and we were shocked by that, and just so.. having all the feelings,” she said.

Just one day after Brooklyn Nine-Nine was cancelled by Fox, NBC decided to pick it up, and Fumero said that was the last network the cast expected to end up on.

Fumero said that the cast knew the show might find another home after the cancellation, but “we were just kind of like, ‘I don’t know if this is really going to happen,’ and I didn’t think NBC — network to network — that’s, like, unheard of. And then it came in an email, like this happened.”

The cast’s group chat immediately blew up, according to co-star Stephanie Beatriz, who plays Detective Rosa Diaz.

“We were like, ‘What’s happening???’” she said. “It was very, very thrilling.”

“Andy [Samberg] was like, ‘Check your emails!!!” Fumero recalled.

On Monday night, their co-star Terry Crews relived the excitement while speaking to a reporter from Variety. He was on the red carpet at the premiere for Deadpool 2, but he was eager to talk about the sitcom’s strange survival story.

“When we got canceled, it was the shock of a lifetime,” Crews said heavily. “You’ve got to understand, every show has, like, its own personality, its own being. And, it’s like a person dies, there’s no other way to describe it. I was like, ‘I’ll never see these guys again, they’ll split up, they’ll go to other shows,’ I was just so hurt.”

“We all sat around and said, ‘well, we might get picked up by somebody else.’ Then Hulu passed, Netflix passed, and we were like ‘oh, it’s over.’”

Crews described going to sleep heavy-hearted, then waking up to a barrage of texts and calls announcing that NBC had picked up the sitcom.

“NBC! Now, wait, first of all, NBC is bigger and better! It’s the perfect place for us! It’s kind of like, out of the frying pan, into heaven. That doesn’t make any sense — not into the fire! Into heaven itself!”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will return on NBC in next midseason. It will run for 13 episodes.