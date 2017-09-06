Brooke Shields Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo From ‘SVU’ Set

The 19th season of Law & Order: SVU is right around the corner, and the team will have a couple of new faces to deal with when the show returns. Chief among them: the legendary Brooke Shields.

The veteran actress shared a behind-the-scenes look at the new season on her Instagram account earlier this week, and it’s easy to see that everyone involved with SVU is hard at work on the new episodes.

Shields posted a photo of herself, chatting with SVU star Mariska Hargitay on the set of the show. With scripts in hand, the two chatted about their work.

“Back to work! In deep discussion with @therealmariskahargitay #BTS,” Shields captioned the photo.

Earlier this summer, Shields made the announcement that she had landed a recurring role in the upcoming season. Many details are being kept under wraps, but Shields did tease that she would be shaking things up.

“I play a very different character from any I have ever played. I’m excited to stir the SVU pot,” Shields said in a previous statement.

We’ll see exactly how her character plans to stir the pot for Olivia Benson and the team when Law & Order: SVU returns to NBC, Wednesday, September 27.