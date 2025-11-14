‘Brilliant Minds’ Star John Clarence Stewart Previews Case That Will Either Bring Thorne and Wolf Together or ‘Pull Them Further Apart’ (Exclusive)

Brilliant Minds star John Clarence Stewart spoke to PopCulture.com about what’s in store for the new episode.

In “The Upside Down,” airing on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, “On a flight gone wrong, one patient’s life is literally turned upside down.”

Stewart, who plays Dr. Anthony Thorne, an attending physician in Bronx General’s emergency department, said that the episode will see a case that “is going to either bring Thorne and Wolf (Zachary Quinto) together or pull them further apart. That’s what I’ll say. And it’s either going to do one or the other. This is gonna be interesting to see how that unfolds in the episode.”

(Photo by: Pief Weyman/NBC)

Fans have only seen Thorne on a handful of occasions, and it’s usually pretty brief. Stewart joined the medical drama this season, and already he admitted that being on the show has been “Fantastic.” He continued, “The crew, the cast, the showrunner, and the writer’s team, everyone that I’ve met so far, they’re wonderful. I think there’s an intention, there’s a desire to tell the truth. There’s a desire to honor the stories of the doctors that we’re inhabiting. And I mean, everybody’s talented, which is just a beautiful thing when I come to work and I’m inspired by the people that I’m working with.”

“I mean, Zach and Tamberla [Perry], I’m familiar with their work, and I’ve been a fan of their work for some time,” Stewart shared. “But even meeting some of the other actors whose work I haven’t been as familiar with, but in seeing the way that they show up, the way that they deliver episode after episode, is special. And, yeah, I feel really grateful to be a part of this team.”

There will be much to look forward to in Monday’s episode, especially since we’ll finally be seeing more of Thorne and the emergency department. It also sounds like there will be an interesting dynamic with Thorne and Wolf, and there’s no telling what will happen and how this may even impact the series moving forward. Be sure to tune in to an all-new episode of Brilliant Minds, airing on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.