‘Brilliant Minds’ Star Brian Altemus Teases ‘Some Pretty Big Collisions’ and Explanations (Exclusive)

Brilliant Minds star Brian Altemus spoke to PopCulture.com about what’s in store for the new episode.

In “The Resident,” airing on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, “Dr. Wolf helps a ballerina recover after a mystery illness. “

“The team tries to save Sam’s life and get him on the transplant list,” the logline continues. “Secrets are revealed at the hospital’s annual holiday gala that change the course of the doctors’ lives.” Altemus, who plays second-year resident Charlie Porter, shared that some “pretty big stuff” will be coming to a head.

Pictured: Brian Altemus as Dr. Charlie Porter — (Photo by: Pief Weyman/NBC)

“Some pretty big collisions, and this is some pretty big announcements of past and some pretty big explanations as to why people act the way that they do,” he continued. It can be assumed that whatever happens is in regard to the holiday gala, and there’s no telling what will be revealed and how it could impact the series moving forward.

Meanwhile, Altemus only joined Brilliant Minds this season, and Charlie has been causing some trouble. He’s cocky, he defies orders, and Wolf is not a fan. Not to mention that he’s certainly an outsider with the team, but it’s why the actor thinks a character like Charlie was brought on.

Pictured: (l-r) Fiona Highet as Zora Flynn, Brian Altemus as Dr. Charlie Porter, Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf — (Photo by: Pief Weyman/NBC)

“It’s such an easy job when the vibe of a friend group is so strong, and to come in and just break that up and to be kind of nice and on everyone’s side,” he explained. “And it makes my job really easy because they already have such a solid foundation. And then I just get to chip away at that, bit by bit by bit, with every single look, with every single word, with every single interaction. I just get to kind of ruffle feathers, and it’s really fun. Really, really fun.”

Charlie has definitely been making some trouble already for both Wolf and the rest of the team, and there’s no telling how he will continue to shake things up, or what will happen in Monday’s new episode. The only thing known is that fans do not want to miss a single second, because it sounds like there will be a lot coming that could change the course of Brilliant Minds moving forward. Tune in to a new episode on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock, where all episodes are currently available.