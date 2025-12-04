‘Bridgerton’ Star Regé-Jean Page Lands Big Role

Bridgerton‘s Duke is about to get a lot more steamy.

Regé-Jean Page, well-known for his role in Netflix’s period piece drama Bridgerton, is returning to the streamer to star in and executive produce an erotic thriller series titled Hancock Park.

The series is created and written by Matthew Barry, who previously wrote for HBO’s sexy finance drama Industry and for Netflix’s Riverdale spinoff The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Hancock Park is a real-life neighborhood in Los Angeles that is almost exclusively lived in by millionaires and up.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 11: Regé-Jean Page attends the “Black Bag” UK Special Screening at the Curzon Mayfair on March 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The series’ synopsis says it “follows a dangerously charismatic outsider (Page), who invades the lives of a seemingly picture-perfect Los Angeles family when he rents their backyard guest house. But as he dives further into their world, the façade of this elite community begins to crumble, and he exposes the desire, deceit, and obsession that lurks around every corner of one of L.A.’s most-coveted neighborhoods.”

Page was last seen in Steven Soderbergh’s sexually-charged spy thriller Black Bag earlier this year, and will soon appear alongside Halle Bailey in the upcoming rom-com You, Me & Tuscany. Hancock Park is his first TV series since Bridgerton.

There is currently no word on a release date for Hancock Park.