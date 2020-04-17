Brian Dennehy Dead: ‘Boy Meets World’ Alum Maitland Ward Shares Film Clip Honoring Late Actor

Maitland Ward recalled one moment she shared on screen with Brian Dennehy, who passed away on Wednesday. Dennehy died of natural causes in Connecticut, according to a report by TMZ. The Boy Meets World actress, who is now in the adult film industry — and even shared how her former castmates reacted to learning of her new career path — uploaded a photo onto her Instagram story of a scene in which Dennehy was the officiant for her on-screen wedding.

“RIP Brian Dennehy. He married me [Matthew Lillard] in “DISH DOGS,” she wrote on a screenpcap of the 2000 romantic comedy, co-starring Sean Astin and Shannon Elizabeth. As for Maitland, her claim to fame started with the ABC sitcom, Boy Meets World, where she played the part of Rachel McGuire. She saw her run last for 45 episodes as part of the main cast. Ward was just one of many in the entertainment industry who shared a tribute to Dennehy on social media.

Dennehy was best known for his roles in First Blood and Tommy Boy. The former brought him on-screen with co-star Sylvester Stallone, who shared a touching tribute to him in the wake of his death. “The great actor Brian Dennehy has passed away,” Stallone wrote on Instagram under a photo of the two on-screen together. “He simply was a great actor… He also was a Vietnam vet that helped me very much building the character of Rambo. The world has lost a great artist.”

Another A-list actor who was impacted by Dennehy was Russell Crowe. The two appeared in The Next Three Days as a father-son pair, though Dennehy only had two lines throughout the entire film. In his tweet, he called him “a fine actor” and “good company.” He also sent his condolences to his family and said it “was a privilege to work with him.”

After his time on the big screen, Dennehy found himself appearing in more and more television shows. One of his most recent endeavors saw him on the Blacklist. Megan Boone posted a touching tribute of her former co-star after learning of his passing.

“Rest In Peace, Brian Dennehy,” Boone wrote underneath a photo of the two in an episode together. “You had unparalleled talent, magnetism and gravitas. I feel incredibly fortunate for having worked with you for your final character arc, as you were one of America’s great actors. My heartfelt condolences to Mr. Dennehy’s family and friends.”

Dennehy hopped onto the Blacklist on Season 3 and appeared in nine episodes. He will appear in one final episode according to showrunners.