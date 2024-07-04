Actor/Writer Dies Days After Partner of 60 Years: Brian Phelan Was 90

Brian Phelan, the Irish actor/screenwriter/playwright, has died, according to producer Graham Benson. Benson shared the news via an obituary published in The Guardian. Phelan was 90 years old at the time of his death.

Phelan's death occurred just five days after his longtime partner, Dorothy Bromiley. The couple had been together since the '60s and shared a daughter together, Kate. They are also survived by a son, Joshua, from Brimley's prior marriage to Joseph Losey.

Phelan was accomplished both on-camera and behind-the-scenes. He can be seen acting in movies like The Criminal (a.k.a. The Concrete Jungle), HMS Defiant, The Soldier's Tale, The Servant, A High Wind in Jamacia and Honeybaby, Honeybaby. He also popped by television shows including Secret Agent, No Hiding Place, Court Martial, The Baron, Z Cars and The Sentimental Agent.

He was also regularly cast in televised plays that aired on programs like Armchair Theatre, ITV Play of the Week and BBC Sunday-Night Play. As a writer, he also contributed work to those same programs. He also wrote The Knockback, Coded Hostile (a.k.a. Tailspin: Behind the Korean Airliner Tragedy), Murphy's Stroke, The Treaty and the aforementioned Honeybaby, Honeybaby. He was also known for writing the stage play The Signalman's Apprentice.