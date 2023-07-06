'Breaking the Ice': Rory Flack Wants Her Team to Be More Serious in Exclusive Clip

The new figure skating docuseries Breaking the Ice will premiere on We tv on Thursday, July 6, and fans will get a closer look at what it takes to be one of the best ice skaters in the country. PopCulture obtained an exclusive clip of the series that shows figure skating legend Rory Flack coaching Team DMV. The young girls have a hard time landing the routines, which leads to Flack telling them they need to get more serious.

Flack is looking to lead Team DMV to the Ice Sports Industry's national championship. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Flack who talked about her experience working with her team on Breaking the Ice. "Our journey, it was great," she said. "It's been nice to be able to teach them how to be champions, because going into with this group of girls, they weren't used to winning. They expected last every time they stepped on the ice. So to teach them and to work with them to be able to get on the ice and to expect to win has been incredible."

Flack is the right person to coach Team DMV as she made history on the ice. In 1994, Flack became the first Black woman to win the US Open Professional Figure Skating Championship. And when Flack competed in the event, she knew that her chances of winning were high.

"When you're out there and you're skating, you can just feel it. You get in the zone," Flack revealed. "There's a zone in high skating also. And yeah, I could just feel it. And there was so many times in my life that I felt that, and at the end, you don't get rewarded. So that day at the US Open, if you see me, it's all I wanted to hear was 10. I just wanted to feel that that feeling that I had inside, everybody else had outside."

Flack believes more people of color will be seen in the ice skating world. And she has advice for the young Black skaters who are looking to make a name in the sport. "You got to keep on pushing when times get rough," Flack said. "That's my biggest advice. You got to keep on pushing. And you know what? You never know how much you have inside you. Somebody else might be able to show you and help you. So listen to the advice."

New episodes of Breaking the Ice premiere on WE tv every Thursday.