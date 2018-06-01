Bravo Cancels ‘Imposters’ After Two Seasons

Bravo is pulling the plug on scripted series Imposters after two seasons.

The season finale, which is set to air June 7, will now serve as the series finale of the Bravo drama, Variety reports.

The series starred Inbar Lavi, Rob Heaps, Parker Young, Marianne Rendón, Brian Benben, and Stephen Bishop. Adam Brooks and Paul Adelstein created the series and served as executive producers.

The series followed a persona-shifting con artist and her three most recent victims, who pursue her in a game of cat and mouse. Rob Heaps, Parker Young, Marianne Rendon, Stephen Bishop and Brian Benben co-starred.

Imposters was one of the few scripted series to air on the network. The NBC-Universal-owned cable network also airs Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce, which will end after its upcoming fifth season.

While never a ratings breakout, The Hollywood Reporter writes, the drama had a small cult following on the network. Season one reportedly averaged 1.4 million total viewers per episode, up 23 percent in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic. When factoring in delayed viewing, Imposters‘ first season was a top 10 cable show in the demo.

Sources told THR Imposters had a strong run on Netflix and Bravo hoped the drama would receive a ratings bump following its first season release on the streaming giant. That was not the case for its second season, which returned a year later with less of a marketing push, losing a chunk of its live viewership.

Universal Cable may attempt to shop the series to a new home, with a possibility that Netflix might swoop in, given the series did so well in the platform. The series has been a profit generator at UCP thanks to the Netflix deal and strong international sales.

The decision to cancel the series marks a change in strategy for Bravo’s scripted programming. Known for its large slate of reality series, the network recently gave out a two-season pickup to anthology series Dirty John, which will star Connie Britton and Eric Band in its first season.

The move marks a shift in direction to bigger and bolder programming, rather than guilty pleasure soaps, to elevate themselves from the multitude of offerings in today’s Golden Age of Television.

Also on NBCUniversal, E! recently canceled guilty pleasure favorite drama The Arrangement after two seasons.

The Arrangement was a breakout when it debuted in March 2017, averaging 1.3 million total viewers, ranking as the second biggest scripted cable drama launch with young women in 2017. Its ratings slipped in season 2 in the double digits, as did its companion, The Royals.

The series starred Josh Henderson, Christine Evangelista, Lexa Doig and Michael Vartan, following a Hollywood love story and shedding light on the darker side of fame.