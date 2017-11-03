‘Veronica Mars’ Actor Brad Bufanda Dies by Suicide at 34

Veronica Mars actor Brad Bufanda died by suicide on Wednesday.

Bufanda died of traumatic injuries due to taking his own life after jumping off a building, according to Lt. David Smith of the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

The 34-year-old actor’s manager also confirmed the death, according to Variety.

“We are completely devastated for he was an extremely talented young actor and wonderful, caring human being,” Bufanda’s manager said in a statement. “He was reviving his career having just completed two movies and we are shocked and saddened by his passing. The family would appreciate privacy at this difficult time.”

Bufanda moved to Los Angeles after high school in order to pursue a film career. On Seasons 1 and 2 of Veronica Mars, Bufanda had a recurring role as Felix Toombs.

His other acting credits include shows like Malcolm in the Middle, CSI: Miami and Days of Our Lives. Bufanda also made an appearance in the 2004 film A Cinderella Story alongside Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray.

Before his death, Bufanda’s last acting role is listed as 2018 romantic comedy Stan the Man.

This story is developing…