'Boy Meets World' Star Returning to Television After Adult Film Turn

Boy Meets World star Maitland Ward is planning a big return to television, after paving a new career in adult films. According to the New York Post, Ward is working on a new series titled The Big Time, which she will both star in and produce. The show focuses on Ward's character, a "world-famous adult superstar," who works for an adult film studio that is "on the brink of collapse." In addition to Ward, Young Rock actor Brett Azar (who plays legendary wrestler The Iron Sheik) will also appear in the series, starring as the person brought in to help save the studio.

The Big Time is said to be a "lighthearted" comedy, but it is unknown where it may ultimately land, on TV or streaming. "When I read the script, I fell in love and immediately knew I’d want to be a part of it in a significant and impactful way," Ward said in a statement about the series. "It’s exciting for me to be able to marry my creative talents as an actress and my experience in the adult world to create such an original, fun character and a powerful female driven, sex-positive project." She added that being "involved as a producer takes all of this to a new level."

👏👏 Yay! I can’t wait to lead this amazing group of actors! We start filming in NYC in May! https://t.co/9TqRLavAnR — Maitland Ward Baxter (@MaitlandWard) March 30, 2021

Speaking to the NY Post about working in both the mainstream entertainment world and the adult film industry, Ward explained, "I want to slay both industries. I love and embrace both. Me being bold and free in my sexuality and so out there with it has really given me that power. When I was like this innocent flower, I was letting everyone else dictate what I should do or what I should be."

Elaborating on The Big Time, Ward shared, "The writers came to me with the idea. When I read their concept and everything in their original script, it was so sex-positive and fun. My character was based on me really because … it’s just my kind of persona." She also explained that the show is "going to have nudity, but it is going to be light-hearted. It’s not going to be like, bubblegum."

Finally, the actress added, "I want to embrace it all. People think 'Oh, you can’t do both,' and I hate that. I really want to change that perception. You can do both." The Big Time begins filming in New York City at the end of May.