‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Now Doing Adult Films

Maitland Ward, who starred as Rachel McGuire in Boy Meets World from 1998 to 2000, is detailing her foray into adult films. The 42-year-old actress told In Touch Weekly that she’s starring in her first adult feature film, Drive.

“They asked me to be a part of this, and I thought, ‘I never knew there was anything in adults or porn or whatever that was this well done.’ I read the script, and I was like, ‘This is really, really well-written,’” she said. ” This has so many themes in this and just my character is so different than anything I have portrayed before.”

Ward’s character starts out as “innocent” but eventually comes out of her shell throughout the film. “I really got to set myself free with this and really express myself in a way that I haven’t done before,” she said. “I don’t think my fans have seen me like this before — really, they haven’t. It’s just very deep sensuality, and I think that is a really fun way to play an explorer, and I got to do things that I wouldn’t have thought in the past. Just these sexual situations that are sort of taboo.”

She said her interest piqued when she saw director Kayden Koss’ vision for the storyline. “I was just floored when Kayden came to me. I was like, ‘Wow, this is the kind of stuff that I want to do.’” she said. “Because I think it can be more mainstream, where people can enjoy the script and enjoy what is going on and is like, ‘Wow, this is a really hot sexual situation.’”

Ward, who is also known for her role of Brittany Wilson in White Chicks and Jessica Forrester in The Bold and the Beautiful from 1994-1996, said exploring the adult film genre is something she has considered for a long time. “It started slowly,” she said. “It all started when I was doing cosplay, which I really genuinely love doing and people started giving me attention for it, and I wore sexy outfits. I have always sort of been an exhibitionist, like always. I love dressing sexy in public and things like that.”

“I started doing this kind of film, professional stuff, not very long ago — only a couple months ago,” she said. “I felt ready. It wasn’t like I was saying, ‘Oh, I want to do this all along,’ but it was like, ‘I need to do this.’ I really feel that quality stuff and the hot sex stuff can be together, and I really want that. I hope my past and stuff can add any legitimacy to a great project, to get attention or to get people to actually watch and say, ‘Oh yeah, it is really good.’”

She called her “evolution” an “authentic journey because everything that I have done along the way is something I wanted to explore and do, and I just did it publicly for my fans, that is the exhibitionist style of me. I wanted to take them along for the journey, and it’s been a really fun, crazy adventure and there is still stuff to explore.”

Plus, she has the attitude to back it up. “Over time, I kind of don’t give a f—k anymore,” she said. “I want to be who I am, and I just think as I have matured too, I am who I am. I want my cellulite to be sexy. Of course, there are days you don’t want to. I don’t do it every day. If I am feeling like crap, I am not going to go run out in the streets naked, you know?”