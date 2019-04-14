‘Blue Bloods’: Tom Selleck Signs 1-Year Deal to Return for Season 10

Hollywood legend Tom Selleck will be back for another year as Commissioner Frank Reagan on CBS’ Blue Bloods, which was picked up for a 10th season on Friday.

“Blue Bloods has been a top-10 drama and Friday’s top-rated show every year it’s been on the air,” Kelly Kahl, the president of CBS Entertainment said in a statement. “On a night that many have claimed is quiet for broadcast television, its quality writing, superb acting and familial warmth have attracted an average of over 13 million passionate viewers each week for nine years. We are delighted that Tom will return and that the show will continue to be a vital component of the CBS schedule next season.”

The announcement came just hours before the latest episode of Blue Bloods aired, in which we learned who was directly responsible for the death of Linda Reagan (Amy Carlson), the wife of Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg). During Friday’s episode, Danny discovered that a man named Jose Rojas (Danny Trejo) was behind Linda’s death in a helicopter crash.

In Blue Bloods, Selleck plays the patriarch of the Reagan family, a whole family of police officers. He is also filled with infinite wisdom at New York City police headquarters, where he fights for the little guy and pushes his police officers to be better.

In a recent interview with Parade, Selleck said one reason he appreciates being on Blue Bloods is that the writers take the time to tell stories and often touch on timely issues.

“Often we deal with such real police issues that, by coincidence, by the time that show comes together — is planned, written, acted and then put together — it’s in the headlines,” Selleck explained. “But, if you realize that it took about four months to get there, you realize that isn’t our goal. What we try very hard not to do is simply rip them from the headlines.”

He continued, “There will always be timely issues. We did a show that you could say dealt with the issue of #MeToo. I don’t call it our #MeToo show. That’s not the way we identify stuff. All those things come into play all the time if we’re treating these worlds correctly. But it is a fictional world. We’re not dealing with [NYC mayor Bill] de Blasio’s New York or [Andrew] Cuomo’s New York.”

Selleck, 74, has been a mainstay of television and movies since the 1970s, and became a household name during the 190s with Magnum, P.I. Selleck also stars in the Jesse Stone TV movie series.



Blue Bloods airs Fridays on CBS at 10 p.m. ET.

