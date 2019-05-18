‘Blue Bloods’ Thanks Fans for Watching, Gets Slammed About Jamko Wedding

It’s been almost a week since the Blue Bloods season finale aired, and fans are still clearly annoyed they were only shown a portion of Jamie and Eddie’s wedding.

On Monday, CBS thanked viewers for watching the show’s ninth season, which ended on Friday. The tweet included some promotional shots from the wedding, including Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) standing at the altar together.

However, these photos did not properly reflect what fans were shown during the finale, “Something Blue.”

Thanks for watching #BlueBloods with us this season! 💙 pic.twitter.com/XSPwBHxRWy — Blue Bloods (@BlueBloods_CBS) May 13, 2019

Most of the episode played like a standard Blue Bloods episode, with only the last 10 minutes reserved for Eddie and Jamie’s rehearsal dinner and the wedding itself. The wedding sequence was taken up by Eddie asking her now-father-in-law Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) to walk her down the aisle. When she got to the altar, there was a cut to Jamie smiling and, as the camera pulled in, the episode faded to black. That was it. No “I dos.” No vows. Jamie’s smile was the last shot of the season.

This understandably enraged fans who have been invested in the “Jamko” relationship since Eddie was introduced in Season 4. At the end of Season 8, they got engaged and spent all of Season 9 preparing for the wedding.

“Disappointed that the whole wedding wasn’t shown,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“What a tease. We’re still waiting to see the wedding and all we get are still photos of what we didn’t see. How mean,” another wrote.

“I was disappointed in last episode. I honestly expected to see more of the wedding. I love the show but you could have ended it when they said I do,” another fan added.

“If the objective of the season finale was for the show to lose the trust of its audience then congratulations you’ve achieved it the episode was shot edited and ready to air yet you still did weeks of promotion promising a wedding knowing full well there wouldn’t be one you lied,” another wrote.

Since a disappointed fanbase is unusual for Blue Bloods, Will Estes tried to explain why the whole wedding was not seen.

“I mean, I was there all day [filming], so.. I count it as a wedding,” the actor jokingly told TVLine. He also said the vows were not shown at the wedding because they were done at the dinner table.

“We already did the vows at the dinner table… But I’m grasping at straws. I got nothing,” Estes said. “You know how Hitchcock taught us that the monster you don’t see is the scariest? Maybe the wedding you don’t see is the most beautiful?”

Estes said there was no other dialogue filmed during the wedding, so there will not be deleted scenes released later.

In an interview with Deadline published right after the finale aired, Tom Selleck said they did not show the entire wedding because it would not beat the “splendor” of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding.

“[Blue Bloods showrunner Kevin Wade] and I have talked quite a lot about [Magnum P.I.], the final episode and things like this. We’re pretty much in sync all the time. That’s why in this season’s finale, we don’t show the whole wedding ceremony,” Selleck told Deadline. “How are we going to beat Charles and Di splendor or pomp? So you need some sort of conflict or concern or something to make that kind of scene work like with Eddie and Frank or something else.”

Blue Bloods will be back for a 10th season in the fall.

Photo credit: CBS