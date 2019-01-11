‘Blue Bloods’ Teases Trouble in Paradise for Jamie and Eddie in New Preview Clip

The relationship between Eddie and Jamie on Blue Bloods might not be so rosy after all, based on a preview clip from Friday night’s new episode, “Milestones.”

The biggest “milestone” of the title is Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Officer Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) looking to find a wedding venue. At the beginning of the scene, Eddie notices Jamie is agreeing with everything she says, which is concerning. He looks like he does not want to be involved in planning the wedding.

“I want us to do this together… for it to be your wedding, too,” Eddie said.

Jamie said he was more interested in a smaller wedding, with them getting married at a courthouse and then just having a brunch at his father’s house. That way, instead of spending money on a big wedding, they could use that money to buy a house. Eddie was surprised by this and a little disappointed.

“What’s gotten into you? Did something happen?” Eddie asked.

Jamie explained that he spoke with a fellow officer and agreed that being frugal would be a good idea.

“I just think we’re more practical than blowing tens of thousands of dollars on a day,” Jamie said with a shrug. “Seems like a waste.”

“Wow,” Eddie replied before walking away. “Well, thanks for finally telling me what you think.”

Eddie thought Jamie wanted to have the wedding at their church thanks to a scene from the earlier episode “Stirring the Pot.” During the episode, “Pops” Henry Reagan (Len Cariou) suggested St. Andrews.

“Why not St. Andrews? I got married there, we go to church there every Sunday. It’s about as strong of family tradition as you could ask for,” Pops said.

“That would be nice,” Frank chimed in. “Of course, it’s totally up to you two.”

Wedding planning is not the only drama in “Milestones.” Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) tries to work his magic to reinstate a police officer he once fired after feeling guilty about what happened. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) tries to find the justice in a driving under the influence case. Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez (Marisa Ramierez) take on the case of a murdered basketball player who was linked to sports betting.

Blue Bloods returned from its winter break last week with “Disrupted,” in which Danny defended his son Sean after they got off on the wrong foot with the father of Sean’s new girlfriend. After getting the guys who mugged him, the father realized the Reagans are an honorable bunch.

This season has leaned heavily on Eddie and Jamie’s shifting relationship, which has changed significantly since they got engaged at the end of Season 8. Jamie is now Eddie’s boss at a different precinct, but Jamie is the one constantly questioning himself and Eddie has been more assertive. Eddie also has a new partner, Maya (Yahsa Thompson), who was introduced in “Trust.”

New episodes of Blue Bloods air Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

