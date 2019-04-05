‘Blue Bloods’ Teases Eddie’s New Partner in Preview Clip

Blue Bloods is back this week with a new episode that could see Eddie finally getting a new partner after a corruption scandal took down her last one.

During last month’s “Two-Faced,” Officer Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) and Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) learned from a criminal that there might be a corrupt officer in Jamie’s precinct. They did not want to believe it at first, but soon discovered Eddie’s partner Maya (Yasha Jackson) was swiping money from crime scenes to help her family. Eddie was shocked and disappointed, partly by how Jamie handled the situation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In “Rectify,” it looks like Eddie will be getting a new partner in a convergence with another ongoing Blue Bloods storyline. In the January episode “Milestones,” Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) reinstated Officer Rachel Whitten (Lauren Patten) after realizing her firing was the wrong move. Now, it appears that Whitten could be Eddie’s new partner, as teased in a scene from “Rectify.”

In the brief scene, Eddie asked Jamie to make Whitten her partner, suggesting that the New York Police Department needs more teams of two female officers working together. Jamie reminded Eddie that Whitten has already accumulated a checkered past, even as a rookie officer. But Eddie suggested she could help Whitten stay on a straight path.

“With all due respect for my father’s judgement, Whitten seems to have a knack for attracting problems,” Jamie said.

“OK, so let me respect your father’s judgement! He clearly sees potential in her,” Eddie said. “And I’d like another shot at teaming with another female partner. Just think about it.”

Before Whitten can be Eddie’s new partner though, Whitten has trouble with the partner she is already stuck with. There is an incident that proves the partner is not up to the task of chasing suspects, which inspires Frank to think about creating a more rigorous fitness test for his officers.

Meanwhile, Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) is told to take on a cold case, but he is apprehensive about it after learning who the first detective on the case was. Anthony Abetemarco (Steven Schirripa ) also finds new ways to annoy A.D.A. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) when he asks her to delay a murder trial so he can get more evidence. Eddie also gets annoyed with Jamie because he disapproves of her joining a fraternal organization.

Thankfully for Blue Bloods fans, the next few weeks will feature all-new episodes. The next new episode, “Common Enemies,” airs on April 12 and will feature the long-awaited return of the storyline involving Luis Delgado (Lou Diamond Phillips), the man who torched Danny’s house and hinted that Linda Reagan’s death might have been murder.

New episodes of Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.