'Blue Bloods' to Tackle Police Brutality in Sneak Peek of Season 11 Premiere

✖

Like several shows across every network, Blue Bloods will be addressing police brutality in their new season. In a teaser that was released on their official Twitter account, they showed a series of scenes that talk about relevant topics that are swirling today in the United States. Fans were also heavily teased with the caption that reads, "We're just getting started. #BlueBloods returns Friday."

The video starts with an opening seen where main character Tom Selleck says, "This city is dividing into two halves," as it jumps to a second scene of a Black woman saying, "I will not be pushed around," while a White female cop attempts to cuff her. The following clip after that features return guest Whoopi Goldberg, who plays the character of City Council Speaker Regina Thomas, and says, "You gotta get your guys to deescalate."

Now that shows are filming back in studio, even though the coronavirus is still forcing people to fall victim around the world, several are addressing very real issues. Not only has 2020 been a challenging year due to the pandemic, but it's made millions aware of the very reality of racism. Police brutality has always been a hot topic, but when George Floyd was pinned down by an officer for eight minutes, which eventually led to his death, a movement was started.

Following that, it caused worldwide protests against police brutality. Between that topic and the coronavirus, a number of shows are touching on these issues, including Grey's Anatomy. Main character Meredith Grey has fallen victim to the coronavirus, and each character on the show is having to formulate a new way of doing things due to the deadly virus.

While stories on the screen are running parallel to what's happening in real life, things behind the scenes feel even more different than before. Casts across all networks are having to prepare for work different this time around. After several films and tv shows were put on hold with the coronavirus was deemed a pandemic, now that they're starting back up, testing is a must. Some studios are requiring tests every day, while others are every other day. Cast and crew members have been divided to limit the number of people on set in efforts to keep everyone safe. While it feels unusual and not normal, it is apparent that people are happy to get back to work.