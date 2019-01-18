‘Blue Bloods’ Stars Dish on Eddie and Jamie’s Upcoming Wedding

Blue Bloods is hosting a wedding soon, with Jamie and Eddie tying the knot later this season, and the show’s cast is just as excited as viewers to finally see Jamko make it official.

Before they get married though, Officer Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) needs a dress, and she is enlisting Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) and Erin’s daughter Nicky (Sami Gayle) for help. According to TV Guide, the bridal salon visit will be part of the Friday, Feb. 1 episode.

In the scene they filmed in December, Nicky jokes about wanting to try one of the dresses herself. “You can’t get married before 30,” Erin snaps back.

Ray told TV Guide that her real-life husband, musician Landon Beard, was brought in to approve the wedding dress if Moynahan could not make a decision. For the actress though, the best part of filming was getting out of a police officer’s uniform.

“I forgot what my body looked like in real clothes,” Ray joked.

So far in the show, Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Eddie have yet to pick a wedding date. In last week’s episode, the couple finally found a wedding venue after Jamie surprisingly decided he did not want a big wedding at the last moment. The two reached a compromise though, after Jamie took Eddie to a basement bar, which Eddie called “perfect.”

Although the two have been working together for years, there have been growing pains throughout the relationship. They tried to be “just friends” for years, but finally succumbed to their feelings at the end of Season 8. In Season 9, Jamie became Eddie’s boss after he was promoted to sergeant and Eddie transferred to his new precinct.

Eddie has already found a home at the Reagan family dinner table. Joining the table was one of the most exciting moments of her time on the show, Ray said. The actress said she got so nervous about it she “had a meltdown.”

“I kept looking at Will, and he said, ‘It’s a tough table, but don’t worry, you’ll do great,’” she recalled.

This season also saw a position change for Moynahan after Erin was promoted. There have been more clashes between Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and Erin as a result.

“The most fun scenes are when they’re fighting,” Selleck told TV Guide. “They’re going to continue to disagree.”

“We’ve certainly put her in some waters she has never swam in before,” Moynahan said of her character.

The next new episode of Blue Bloods airs on Friday, Feb. 1 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS