‘Blue Bloods’: First Look at Season 9 Premiere

Blue Bloods is only about one month away from its season nine premiere, and fans can now get a look at the first episode.

According to CBS, the episode is titled “Playing with Fire,” and will focus heavily on Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) taking “on a personal case involving a drug cartel member, Louis Delgado (Lou Diamond Phillips), who Danny believes is responsible for torching his house.”

Elsewhere in the series, “Erin (Bridget Moynahan) is given a promotion in the DA’s office but finds herself in a challenging situation when both Danny and Jamie (Will Estes) ask her for help with their investigations.”

Additionally, “Frank (Tom Selleck) and Jaime have a disagreement when Jamie refuses to stop riding with Eddie (Vanessa Ray),” which will likely lead to some tension among characters.

Scroll down for a look at some new photos from the season nine premiere of Blue Bloods, and let us know in the comments what you are most looking for to seeing in the new season!

Tom Selleck

Blue Bloods first debuted in Sept. 2010, and follows the lives of the Reagan family who are all police officers.

Iconic actor Tom Selleck plays the Reagan family patriarch, Frank, who has risen to become the New York City Police Commissioner.

Bridget Moynahan

Actress Bridget Moynahan plays Erin Reagan, the only daughter of the family and the only one to not pursue a career on the police force.

Rather, she became a lawyer and is currently an assistant district attorney.

Donnie Wahlberg

The oldest of the Regan children is Det. Daniel “Danny” Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg.

He’s a seasoned veteran on the force — who also previous served in the Iraq War — and is known to be hot-headed and dangerously unconventional.

Will Estes and Vanessa Ray

The youngest member of the Reagan kids is Officer Jamison “Jamie” Reagan, played by Actor Will Estes.

Interestingly, he is a Harvard Law School graduate who decided not to become an attorney like his sister and now carries a badge on the NYPD.

Though he has had a handful throughout the series, Jamie’s current partner is “Eddie” Janko, played by Vanessa Ray.

The two have grown to have intense feelings for one another and at the end of season eight they reveled that they were planning to take their relationship to a new level.

Vanessa Ray

Having joined the show in season five, Ray has very quickly cemented herself as an integral part of the show.

Prior to Blue Bloods, Ray appeared in series such as Pretty Little Liars, Suits, and As the World Turns.

Guest Star Lou Diamond Phillips

As previously mentioned, longtime actor Lou Diamond Phillips will be making a guest appearance in the first episode of the new season.

At this time, there is no word on whether or not his role may be expanded in the future.

Guest Star Aasif Mandvi

Daily Show contributor Aasif Mandvi will also be making a guest appearance in the first episode of the season.

Mandvi is playing “Samar ‘Sam’ Chatwal, Erin’s co-worker who has his eye on the open DA seat.”

Interrogation

The premiere of Blue Bloods season nine is directed by David Barrett.

Barrett is a producer on the show and has also directed episodes of shows like Star Trek: Discovery, The Mentalist, and Castle.

Fans can catch the new season of Blue Bloods when it debuts on Friday, Sept. 28 on CBS.