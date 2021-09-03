‘Blue Bloods’ Plot Details and Guest Stars Revealed for Season 12 Premiere

Blue Bloods Season 12 is now just a month away, and as fans count down the days to the new batch of episodes, new details are emerging about the upcoming season. Although a few clues have dropped here and there, fans got the most concrete details yet when CBS on Thursday released official details, including the Season 12 premiere title, details, and cast.

Titled “Hate is Hate” and set to air at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 1, the Blue Bloods Season 12 premiere will find Danny Reagan attempting to solve the murder of a young boy. Meanwhile, Tom Selleck’s Frank Reagan will be at odds with the mayor over how best to protect the city from an uptick in crime following a high-profile shooting.” Elsewhere in the episode, Erin Reagan will investigate a decades-old case “in which the primary eyewitness to the killing is her boss, D.A. Kimberly Crawford, who was 13 years old at the time.”

Unsurprisingly, all of the main cast are set to return for the series’ 12th season. This includes Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Sami Gayle, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray. According to the Thursday press release, and mong the recurring cast, Callie Thorne is set to reprise her role as Maggie psychic medium Maggie Gibson in the premiere alongside Dylan Walsh as Mayor Peter Chase. Luis Antonio Ramos is also set to return as Captain Espinosa. Other recurring Season 12 cast members include Abigail Hawk, Gregory Jbara, Robert Clohessy, Steven Schirripa, Andrew Terraciano, Tony Terraciano, Lauren Patten, Rosyln Ruff, and Jennifer Ikeda.

Season 12 will also boast a lengthy roster of guests. According to the Thursday press release, Jenn Gambatese will guest as Naomi Chesnick, with David Lee Huynh and Carmen M. Herlihy set to appear as Minh Tran and Han Tran. Cheryl Freeman and Adeola Role will portray Leticia Harris and Marcus Harris. Taking on the roles of Marcus Carter and Tanya Carter are Hasseim Muhammad and Jenyffer Zorrilla. Thomas Paolino will appear as Arrenega Soares, Emmet Smith as Eli Chesnick, and Vincent Condurso as David Hoffman. Other guest cast members include Gary Lavard, Matthew R. Staley, Silvestre Rasuk, Calvin Dutton, Lori Hammell, Jason Altman, John Pigate, Franny Alicia Reynoso, and Salar Ghajar, among several others. Exact character details for the guest cast have not been released.

Blue Bloods Season 12 premieres on Friday, Oct. 1 on CBS. The show will take up the 10-11 p.m. Friday timeslot on the network and will follow new episodes of S.W.A.T. at 8 p.m. and Magnum P.I. at 9 p.m. For a complete rundown of CBS’ fall 2021 TV schedule, click here. In addition to airing live on CBS, new episodes of Blue Bloods are available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+, which you can subscribe to by clicking here.