‘Blue Bloods’ Not Airing Friday Night Due to NCAA Basketball Game

CBS will be skipping Blue Bloods‘ iconic family dinner Friday night.

The crime procedural, along with the rest of the network’s primetime schedule, will not air tonight due to the airing of the first round of the NCAA Basketball Championship games.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Friday will see North Dakota State face off against Duke; followed by UCF vs. VCU, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The latest new episode of Blue Bloods featured the return of Treat Williams as Lenny, Frank’s old friend and former partner. The episode followed as Lenny admitted to his friend that a journalist was about to reveal instances in which he looked past crimes while working in narcotics in the 1980s.

The episode took many twists and turns, and eventually led to the big reveal that Lenny was covering for another police officer and refused to let his reputation be tarnished after his death. Fans will have to wait and see what happens in future episodes to see what will happen to Lenny.

The series is expected to return on Friday, April 5 with a new episode, as the NCAA Championship will continue to occupy the time slots on March 29.

An official description for “Rectify” released by CBS reads: “After an incident where Officer Witten’s (Lauren Patten) backup physically could not keep up with a chase, Frank must decide whether to implement a more rigorous fitness test for the NYPD. Also, Danny is hesitant to pursue a cold case after learning who the original detective was; Anthony begs Erin to stall a murder trial so he can gather more evidence; and Eddie is vexed by Jamie’s disapproval of her joining a fraternal organization.”

MacGyver, which usually airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET., will also return on April 5 with a new episode titled “Murdoc + Helman + Hit.” The description for the episode reads: “When Nicholas Helman (Michael Des Barres) resurfaces to carry out a killing spree, the Phoenix is forced to get help from the one person who knows him best, his protege, Murdoc.”

Hawaii Five-0 will also air a new episode April 5 titled “Ke Ala O Ka Pu.” The description for the upcoming installment reads: “When the team must locate a girl who purchased a gun from a junkie, it discovers that the firearm, over the course of decades, has affected all of teammates lives.”

Blue Bloods typically airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. MacGyver airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Hawaii Five-0 at 9 p.m. ET.