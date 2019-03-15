‘Blue Bloods’: Jamie and Eddie Argue Over Possibility of Dirty Cop Within Precinct in New Preview

Life is not easy for Sgt. Jamie Reagan and Officer Eddie Janko at their precinct in Blue Bloods. In this week’s episode, the two think there could be a dirty cop in their midst and are not sure how to respond.

In a preview scene from Friday night’s “Two-Faced,” the engaged couple hid behind a stack of boxes and filing cabinets after Eddie (Vanessa Ray) told Jamie (Will Estes) she thinks there is a corrupt cop at the precinct that they had not noticed until recently.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think it’s possible,” Eddie said.

“But not likely,” Jamie shot back.

Eddie said another officer might have been on to something and egged Jamie on to investigate the allegations.

“What if it gets back to the squad that I’m personally investigating them?” Jamie said. “It would violate the trust that we have… a trust I’ve worked hard to gain.”

“You want them to trust that you’ll always look the other way? Is that the message you want to send?”

Jamie said that, of course, he does not want that. So, he told Internal Affairs Bureau (IAB), but he is not confident they will look into it because the source of the complaint is not reliable.

“You’re just going to let it go?” Eddie asked.

“No, we’re going to leave this with IAB, like we’re supposed to,” Jamie said.

This is the second consecutive episode where Jamie and Eddie have been fighting forces coming after them.

In last week’s “Past Tense,” the engaged couple were the targets of a smear campaign they thought was orchestrated by a disgraced parole officer Jamie once investigated. However, it turned out that the officer’s sister was taking out her anger on Jamie and Eddie for ruining her brother’s career.

“Two-Faced” also features the return of Treat Williams, who plays Lenny Ross, a former colleague of Commissioner Frank Reagan’s (Tom Selleck). It is the first time the Chicago Fire actor appeared on the show since last season’s “Close Calls.” In the new episode, Lenny tells Frank there is an upcoming expose on the New York Police Department’s controversies will air on television.

Meanwhile, A.D.A. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) takes on the case of a doctor whose experimental treatments led to the death of his ill daughter. Detectives Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez (Marissa Ramirez) look into the overdose death of a promising artist.

After this week, the next new episode of Blue Bloods airs on Friday, April 5. In “Rectify,” Lauren Patten stars as an officer whose partner cannot keep up with her during a chase, inspiring Frank to implement a new fitness test for officers.

Danny is approached to take on a cold case, but balks at the idea after learning who the original detective was. Anthony (Steven Schirripa) asks Erin to delay a murder trial to continue investigating and Jamie gets angry with Eddie after she joins a fraternal organization.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays on CBS at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Patrick Harbron/CBS