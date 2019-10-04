‘Blue Bloods’: Get a Look at Jamie and Eddie’s New Apartment

Blue Bloods has a new set in Season 10. At the end of last week’s season premiere, newlyweds Officer Eddie Janko and Sgt. Jamie Reagan found a new apartment to call home. After searching for the best place to live, their commanding officer offered them the lease on his mother’s old apartment, and they took it.

In this week’s episode, “Naughty or Nice,” fans will get to see Eddie (Vanessa Ray) and Jamie (Will Estes) turn the apartment into a home. It’s not the only story for the couple though, as Jamie takes part in a decoy operation to stop a predator pretending to be a ride-share driver.

“Naughty or Nice” also sees Frank (Tom Selleck) and Erin (Bridget Moynahan) clash again, this time over a district attorney’s office list of “unreliable” New York Police Department cops. Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) find themselves working with mobster Vincent Rella (Dan Hedaya) on an investigation.

Thanks to photos from the new episode, we can get a peek at Jamie and Eddie’s new apartment. Scroll on for a look at their new digs.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays on CBS at 10 p.m. ET.

Jamie and Eddie finally tied the knot in the Season 9 finale. It was a controversial moment though, as fans hoped more of the wedding would be shown.

“I mean, I was there all day [filming], so… I count it as a wedding,” Estes told TVLine. “We already did the vows at the dinner table… But I’m grasping at straws. I got nothing… You know how Hitchcock taught us that the monster you don’t see is the scariest? Maybe the wedding you don’t see is the most beautiful?”

In the Season 10 premiere, “The Real Deal,” Eddie and Jamie went apartment hunting. They found the perfect, stylish apartment for a young couple, but Jamie turned down the offer. He felt they were getting a deal only because of their last name. After all, if he agreed to stay there, the apartment building would instantly become one of the safest in the city with the commissioner’s son living there.

In the end, Jamie and Eddie agreed to change up their schedules, with Eddie working nights. Their CO also offered the lease to his mother’s old apartment. It might not be as stylish as the other apartment, but it is perfect for the two. Jamie asked their new super to take a picture of him carrying Eddie over the threshold.

Eddie later told Jamie that she wants to be called Eddie Reagan outside of the office. But at work, she’s “Officer Janko.”

“How about Officer Janko at work and just Mrs. Reagan at home?” Eddie asked him.

“That sounds good to me,” he said, just before the end of the episode.

Eddie and Jamie’s relationship has been a roller coaster. Although the chemistry between the two has been there from the moment Eddie was introduced, Jamie was conflicted about having a romantic relationship with his colleague. The feelings eventually became too much to ignore though, and the couple got engaged at the end of Season 8. Fans even came up with the relationship name “Jamko” for the two.

Although their relationship has taken center stage in several episodes, Blue Bloods is still a cop drama. In fact, last season’s wedding finale was mostly a standard Blue Bloods episode until the very end.

“We care for them. We’re invested in their journeys and Jamie and Eddie… It’s a beautiful story that has been years in the making and people like a happy ending, but at the same time, I don’t want people to forget that it is a cop show,” Abigail Hawk told PopCulture.com in a recent interview. “It is, of course, character-driven, but at the same time, you can’t get away from those, the cases and the stories that have to continue happening because New York City doesn’t sleep.”

In a recent CBS interview, Estes said filming the police action is his favorite part of working on the show.

“As the seasons have gone on, they sort of trust you more and more. They find out where your talents lie,” Estes said. “I grew up in Los Angeles and when I was a little kid I would push this Z50 motorcycle my parents got me when I was about 6 or 7 years old, down the block so that my parents wouldn’t hear me start it, and I would rip around the neighborhood when I was a kid. So, I’ve been driving anything with a motor since I was a little kid. Now they’re letting me drive the cop car in Blue Bloods… They just strap a camera on the car and let me drive, so that’s usually pretty exciting.”





While Season 10 will include plenty of scenes in Jamie and Eddie’s apartment, there will still be the trademark Reagan family dinners at Frank’s house. While these look fun to film, Selleck told PEOPLE in 2013 they are a real pain to get right.

“It’s nice to spend time with the entire cast once an episode, but filming an eating scene is miserable,” Selleck said. “Well, the eating part is. You have to eat the same foods over and over again to get all the shots. We’ll probably spend eight hours shooting this scene.”