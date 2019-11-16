‘Blue Bloods’: Erin Reagan Faced With Possible Major Job Change in Latest Episode

This week’s episode of Blue Bloods featured the debut of Nip/Tuck star Dylan Walsh as Mayor-elect Peter Chase, but the big news was Erin Reagan‘s debate over running for Manhattan District Attorney. During her first meeting with Chase, he suggested she make a run for the office, but Erin was pleased with her current position as a deputy chief in the office. Fans at home hoped she would.

In “Friends In High Places,” Chase showered Erin (Bridget Moynahan) with praise during their first meeting, about a month before he becomes mayor. Chase said if she ran to kick her boss Samar Chatwall (Aasif Mandvi) out of office, he would support her. The revelation came as a shock.

“My first concern is that I’m loyal to my office and you’re asking me to…” Erin trailed off.

“Stay loyal to your office,” Chase interrupted. “Mr. Chatwal is not the office. He’s just the guy sitting in it for now.”

Erin later told Anthony (Steven Schirripa) about the meeting, and he was flabbergasted. He told her she should run, but she remained apprehensive, since she is so good at her job now. She feared Chatwal would instantly split the office into camps, one supporting him and another backing Erin.

Despite her misgivings, Erin met with Sam Terhune (Leroy McClain), who has been a consultant with Chase for years. Terhune did a good job of sizing up Erin and could see that she was unsure about running. Erin asked him what he would do, and Terhune had a surprising suggestion. He said she should wait to see how Chase does as mayor before picking him as an ally in a campaign.

“I’m a car guy. Family and friends always come to me when it’s their time… One thing I always tell them: never buy the first year of a model’s production. Wait at least until the second cycle,” Terhune said. “You got a good job and one you excel in. Mayor Chase is still a month and a half from the showroom floor. You’d be buying something no one’s had a chance to even drive around the block.”

The next person on Erin’s list of people to talk to was her father, Frank (Tom Selleck). She had hoped to make her decision to run without his help, but he heard about it through the grapevine. Frank said she would make a good D.A., but said this would be controversial within the family. Still, he said they would support her decision.

During the family dinner, everyone had a surprisingly positive response to the idea of her becoming D.A. However, Erin and Frank warned everyone that her opposition would examine everything they have all done in the past. Even knowing that, they still supported Erin’s possible candidacy.

Erin later met with Terhune, who asked about any possible skeletons in her closet. She insisted there is nothing. But Terhune was still sensing some apprehension and told her she appeared to be using this search through her past as an excuse not to run.

That night, Chase met with Erin in her office. He said Chatwal did not like him after they had their first meeting. Chase showed Erin a photo of his family, to tell him his only interest in her is business. Erin said she was delaying her decision until he was inaugurated, and asked if the other prosecutors he is feeling out knows what he’s doing. Chase was surprised that Erin found that out.

“The people I believe in… I don’t pave the way. I throw in as many obstacles in the way,” Chase said. “To see if they got what I think they do.”

“Understood,” Erin said as he left.

New episodes of Blue Bloods air Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS