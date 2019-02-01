‘Blue Bloods’: Erin Has a Heart to Heart With Frank in New Preview Clip

This week’s episode of Blue Bloods features the return of Erin Reagan’s ex-husband, which drives another wedge between her and her father, Commissioner Frank Reagan.

In a preview scene from “Ripple Effect,” Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and Frank (Tom Selleck) have a sit own after dinner, and following an eventful day. Her ex, criminal defense attorney Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann), came to her for help in an assault and robbery case.

“You know… our jobs, one of the side effects is that it makes us doubt everyone, even the ones closest to us,” Erin told her father, who called it an “occupational hazard.”

“I know you don’t like Jack,” Erin added.

“That is correct, I’m sorry,” Frank said. “I know you have a soft spot for him, always have.”

Erin suggested that her doubt was the reason why their relationship did not work. “Strike first and ask questions later.”

“No, you have high expectations,” Frank reminded her. “There’s nothing wrong with that.”

“We’re just so trained to look for the bad in people that maybe we let it stop us from seeing the good,” Erin said.

“You’re saying our jobs can make us immune to seeing the good in people?”

“I’m saying, that’s the danger,” Erin replied as she sat back.

Since Erin was promoted within the district attorney’s office, she has clashed with her father over enforcing marijuana laws and how the police do their job. Erin has also been forced to take more responsibility, and was even required to fire a young attorney in a December episode.

Photos from “Ripple Effect” also reveal that Officer Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) will try on her wedding dress. Erin and her daughter with Jack, Nicky (Sami Gayle), will join her at the bridal salon.

Meanwhile, Detectives Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) meet a medium who claims she knows what really happen to a woman whose death is assumed to be a suicide. Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Eddie help a woman after her son is nearly killed by the cheap insulin she bought online. Lastly, Frank ignores the archbishop and stops a man he believes is stealing money from a charity.

The next episode of Blue Bloods is “My Brother’s Keeper,” which airs on Friday, Feb. 8. That episodes involves Danny ignoring his superiors (as he often does) during a hostage situation, Nicky asking Eddie to help a friend accused of a crime he did not commit and Frank helps an officer who accidentally shot a young girl.

New episodes of Blue Bloods air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: Craig Blankenhorn/CBS